Biden campaign sells out 'truth over flies' swatter after fly lands on Pence during debate

By Morgan Gstalter - 10/08/20 08:56 AM EDT
 

The Biden campaign quickly sold out of a “Truth Over Flies” fly swatter it was offering inspired by a viral moment from Wednesday's vice presidential debate.

During the event in Utah on Wednesday night, a fly landed on Vice President Pence as he debated against Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (D-Calif.).

The Biden campaign quickly offered for $10 through its website a blue fly swatter, saying it “swats away flies and lies.”

As of Thursday morning, the item was listed as sold out. 

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE also poked fun at the moment, sharing an image of him holding a fly swatter and asking supporters to donate money to help his “campaign fly.”

The Democratic presidential campaign also moved to capitalize on the viral moment, purchasing the website domain for “flywillvote.com,” which reroutes users to the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote” registration website.

Twitter users cheered on the campaign’s rapid-response reaction to the moment.

The fly made a surprise appearance on top of Pence’s head while he was answering a question about racism. The moment, which appeared to last for longer than a minute before the insect departed, quickly began a buzz on Twitter.

