Buttigieg questions why evangelical Pence supports 'a president caught with a porn star'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegHarris faces biggest moment in spotlight yet Conservative operatives Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman charged in Michigan in connection with false robocalls Cindy McCain joins board of Biden's presidential transition team MORE took aim at Vice President Pence over his willingness to serve alongside President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE despite an alleged past affair with Stormy Daniels, an adult-film star.

During a Fox News interview with hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum ahead of Wednesday's vice presidential debate between Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (D-Calif.), Buttigieg was questioned on Harris's stance on "Medicare for All" and responded with a jab at reporters for trying to find "daylight" between the running mates.

"Well, there's a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates," the former South Bend, Ind., mayor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If people want to play that game, we can look in to why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate Women cheer on Harris's 'I'm speaking' response in debate: 'I hope every little girl heard that' Pence blasts Harris's 'non-answer' on packing Supreme Court MORE wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star," he added.

Pete Buttigieg really went on Fox News and asked "why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star." pic.twitter.com/PQnodtivC8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment. The president has long denied an affair with Daniels, who was photographed with the president around 2006 and has claimed an extramarital relationship with the then-New York businessman.

Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenEric Trump claims his father 'literally saved Christianity' Trump cannot block grand jury subpoena for his tax returns, court rules New York attorney general's office deposing Eric Trump in tax investigation: report MORE was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to tax evasion and making an unlawful campaign contribution in the form of a secret payment to Daniels meant to buy her silence prior to the 2016 election.