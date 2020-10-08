Harris and Pence spoke for about the same amount of time during debate

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate Women cheer on Harris's 'I'm speaking' response in debate: 'I hope every little girl heard that' Pence blasts Harris's 'non-answer' on packing Supreme Court MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (D-Calif.) spoke for roughly the same amount of time at the vice presidential debate Wednesday night, with the difference marked by merely three seconds.

Overall, Pence spoke for 36 minutes and 27 seconds, while Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, spoke for 36 minutes and 24 seconds, according to a CNN count.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate was the only scheduled appearance between the two vice presidential candidates, who clashed over the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, the Supreme Court and police brutality.

During the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE spoke for 39 minutes and six seconds, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE spoke for 37 minutes and 56 seconds, according to CNN’s count.

The Commission for Presidential Debates announced on Thursday that the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, will be a virtual event due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the president said he will not participate in the event, saying that it would be a waste of time.