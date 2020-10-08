Ocasio-Cortez claps back at Pence calling her 'AOC' during debate

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHarris, Pence spar over climate science, fracking, and the Green New Deal Ocasio-Cortez responds to Harris on fracking: It's 'bad actually' Trump's successes, foreign and domestic, override his bluster and PR blunders MORE (D-N.Y.) responded Wednesday night to a reference to her nickname by Vice President Pence during the vice presidential debate.

“For the record @Mike_Pence, it’s Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to you,” the New York congresswoman tweeted after Pence referred to her as “AOC.”

For the record @Mike_Pence, it’s Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to you. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez’s colleague and fellow "squad" member, Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna Pressley'The squad' responds to Twitter warning for posts threatening bodily harm Only the misinformed want to abolish ICE Ending the Hyde Amendment is no longer on the backburner MORE (D-Mass.), also took aim at Pence’s usage of her name.

“Pence you are obsessed. She's a prolific legislator, a historymaker, a movement leader, I get it. But stop being so familiar,” she tweeted Wednesday night. “Titles matter & she's earned hers. It’s CONGRESSWOMAN Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AUTHOR of the Green New Deal.”

Pence you are obsessed. She's a prolific legislator, a historymaker, a movement leader, I get it. But stop being so familiar. Titles matter & she's earned hers. It’s CONGRESSWOMAN Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AUTHOR of the Green New Deal. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE’s reelection campaign has frequently attempted to tie Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (D-Calif.), to the party’s left flank amid polling that shows suburban moderates favoring Biden.

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, Pence repeatedly invoked the congresswoman’s signature Green New Deal environmental proposals and repeated the president’s false accusation that Biden seeks to ban fracking.

While Ocasio-Cortez serves as a co-chair of the Biden campaign's climate task force, the former vice president has said he does not support the Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez also weighed in on Harris correcting Pence about Biden’s fracking position Wednesday, tweeting that the natural gas extraction process was “bad, actually.”