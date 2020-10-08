Trump Jr., UFC star launch anti-socialism bus tour through South Florida

Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpDonald Trump Jr. urges hunters to vote for his father Trump campaign launches 'Operation MAGA' while president recovers from COVID-19 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic requests pardon from Trump: 'Be my hero please' MORE and UFC star Jorge Masvidal will take a campaign bus across South Florida as part of a “Fighters Against Socialism” tour aimed at turning out Hispanics in Florida for President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE.

The tour, which kicks off Sunday at the Tampa Convention Center, will also make stops in Orlando and Coconut Creek, and ends in Miami, where they’ll be joined by Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioDemocrats look past Election Day in Barrett fight Rubio calls for 'frequent, detailed & transparent updates' from White House regarding Trump's health Hillicon Valley: Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech executives | Amazon says over 19,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19 | Democrats demand DHS release report warning of election interference MORE (R-Fla.).

Masvidal is from Miami and is popular among Cubans in Florida. Cubans have been the predominate force in GOP politics in Florida for decades.

Polls show Biden leading big nationally among Hispanics nationwide. But in Florida, the right-leaning Cuban voters have Trump and Biden running close in polls of Hispanic voters.

The bus tour is part of the Trump campaign’s “Operation MAGA,” which is filling in for Trump on the campaign trail while he’s been sidelined by the coronavirus.