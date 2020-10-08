Biden, Harris stump in battleground Arizona in first joint campaign stop in state

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE campaigned in Arizona on Thursday, marking their first joint campaign stop in the battleground state this year.

The visit came less than a day after Harris faced off against Vice President Pence, who was also campaigning in Arizona on Thursday, in the vice presidential debate.

"Folks, I don't know if you caught it, but the senator had a heck of a night last night," Biden said, speaking with Harris during a joint appearance the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix. The visit kicked off the campaign's "Soul of the Nation" bus tour of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She's like a younger sister. I couldn't be prouder to run alongside such a leader with remarkable character and vision," he added.

The former vice president went on to criticize the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and called for unity ahead of the election.

"If we can't bring the country together, we're dead," he said. "This is a democracy, it depends on a consensus. You gotta bring people together."

Biden's comments come as the second day of early voting gets underway in Arizona, which will likely be a deciding factor in this election. The Democratic nominee urged voters to take advantage of mail-in voting process.

"The vast majority of Arizonans vote by mail and those mail-in ballots will start arriving over the next couple of days," Biden said. "The best thing you can do is return your ballot quickly. Don’t risk any delays. Return that mail-in ballot as soon as you can, and make sure your voice is heard."

Earlier in the day, Biden and Harris joined Cindy McCain, the widow of late Arizona Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainPence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate Pence, Harris dodge direct answers in policy-focused debate Kelly tops McSally by double digits in Arizona Senate race MORE (R), to meet with Native American tribal leaders in Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Trump carried Arizona by 4 points in 2016, recent polling shows Biden carrying a lead in the critical state.

A New York Times-Sienna College poll released on Monday had Biden leading Trump by 8 points in the Sun Belt state, 49 percent to 41 percent.

Biden leads Trump by 3.4 points in the RealClearPolitics average of Arizona polls taken so far in the campaign.

Should Biden win the state in November, he would become the first Democrat to win there since Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonFederal road funding nearly expired — let's focus before the next deadline OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden would face hurdles undoing Trump environmental rollbacks | Biden team weighs climate 'czar': report | Donald Trump Jr. urges hunters to vote for his father Poll: Biden neck and neck with Trump in Florida, Arizona MORE in 1996.