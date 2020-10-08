Harrison calls on Graham to take a COVID-19 test before debate

South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison called on Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe Hill's Campaign Report: Pence, Harris square off in Salt Lake City Graham urges Trump to consider bipartisan COVID-19 relief package Cook Political Report moves South Carolina Senate race to 'toss-up' MORE (R-S.C.) to take a COVID-19 test before their debate on Friday.

Harrison, the Democratic candidate, tweeted on Thursday that he and the debate moderators committed to taking a coronavirus test before the debate, adding that his test is scheduled.

“The debate moderators and I have agreed to take a COVID test prior to debating,” he posted. “I've scheduled my test, and I am calling on Sen. Graham to do the same.”

I'm excited for tomorrow's debate with @LindseyGrahamSC, but we need real leadership in this pandemic.



The debate moderators and I have agreed to take a COVID test prior to debating. I've scheduled my test, and I am calling on Sen. Graham to do the same.

A spokesperson for Graham did not immediately return a request for comment.

Graham tweeted a statement later Thursday condemning Harrison's request, saying the candidate is "demanding special treatment" by requesting testing for himself and those who will be around him at the debate.

"South Carolinians do not appreciate Harrison putting himself above others," he wrote on the social media platform. "If Mr. Harrison is not able to interact with South Carolinians on the same terms they live their lives, he should not be their senator."

"Is any other South Carolinian demanding that every person they come in contact with be tested before they meet?" the senator asked in his statement.

Graham said he has listened to medical experts, followed their advice and "will continue to follow the guidance of my doctors, not my political opponent."

"Whether Mr. Harrison attends tomorrow's debate is his decision, not mine. I will be there," he added.

Whether Mr. Harrison attends tomorrow's debate is his decision, not mine. I will be there. 7pm in Spartanburg.

During last week’s debate, Harrison spoke behind a plexiglass barrier after President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE and several of Graham’s Republican colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight, I am taking it seriously. That’s why I put this plexiglass up, because it’s not just about me. It’s about the people in my life that I have to take care of as well: my two boys, my wife, my grandmother,” Harrison said during the debate.

Graham said he was tested last week after hearing that Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeInternal memo links 34 coronavirus cases to White House: report Top Democrats introduce resolution calling for mask mandate, testing program in Senate Trump's illness doesn't absolve him of responsibility MORE (R-Utah), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tested positive for the virus. Graham, who is the chairman of the committee, reported testing negative.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends staying home “even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy” because symptoms can develop two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Other Republican Sens. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisCunningham uses environmental awards event to apologize to voters Internal memo links 34 coronavirus cases to White House: report The Hill's Campaign Report: Pence, Harris square off in Salt Lake City MORE (N.C.) and Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonInternal memo links 34 coronavirus cases to White House: report Top Democrats introduce resolution calling for mask mandate, testing program in Senate Democratic Rep. Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (Wis.) also tested positive.

This week, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the South Carolina Senate race from “lean Republican” to a “toss-up,” indicating that Harrison was gaining ground in the race.

Updated 8:22 p.m.