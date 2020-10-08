Biden campaign raises over $12M on day of VP debate

Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE’s presidential campaign raked in over $12 million Wednesday after the debate between Vice President Pence and Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE (D-Calif.) as the former vice president's camp continues to flex its financial muscle.

A Biden campaign official confirmed the single day total to The Hill, another boost for a campaign that suddenly found itself flush with cash heading into the final sprint to Election Day.

Biden’s most recent fundraising hauls include nearly $10 million in the three hours around his first debate with President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE on Sept. 29, a date when he also broke his campaign’s single-hour fundraising record. But it was his August haul when his campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising efforts shattered a single-month record by raising $364.5 million that established Biden as a late fundraising juggernaut.

Harris, too, has proven to be a fundraising help to the campaign, with Biden’s camp raising $48 million in the 48 hours after she was announced as his running mate.

The opening of the fundraising spigot has helped the former vice president erase what was once a yawning money advantage for President Trump and ultimately surpass him in terms of total cash on hand.

Biden’s newly flush campaign has used its donations to blitz the airwaves and the internet with ads placed nationally and in key swing states, outspending the Trump campaign on paid advertising on television and other platforms.

The Biden campaign Wednesday was bolstered by record-breaking web traffic on IWillvote.com, helping produce 18,000 new vote-by mail applications in the past 24 hours. It also sold 35k "Truth Over Flies" fly swatters at $10 each after a fly landed on Pence’s head during Wednesday’s debate, garnering viral internet attention.

While the debates have proven to be fundraising boosts for Biden’s camp, it is unclear how many more chances it will have to take advantage of such opportunities. Two remaining debates, scheduled for Oct. 15 and 22, were thrown into question amid a spat with the Trump campaign over the timing of the events and whether they should be held virtually in light of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.