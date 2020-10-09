Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter criticizes Trump using her father's image in ad

Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is criticizing the use of her father’s image in an advertisement for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Trump chastises Whitmer for calling him 'complicit' in extremism associated with kidnapping scheme Trump says he hopes to hold rally Saturday despite recent COVID-19 diagnosis MORE’s reelection.

"My father should not be used in ways strongly misaligned with his vision and values," King tweeted Wednesday, calling the choice "beyond insulting."

I find President Trump’s use of my father’s image in his political ad beyond insulting and not reflective of #MLK’s commitment to creating the #BelovedCommunity. My father should not be used in ways strongly misaligned with his vision and values, @realDonaldTrump. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/7AwySnFFOw — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020

King tweeted a screenshot of the video ad, which is titled "We Will Never Surrender America" and subtitled “Don’t Bet Against Us.”

“My father was working for an America with leaders who have answered the call to conscience and compassionate action,” King continued on Twitter. “He said, ‘We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity…’”

“...Leaders who can subject their particular egos to the pressing urgencies of the great cause of freedom…a time like this demands great leaders. America needs this type of leader NOW.”

My father was working for an America with leaders who have answered the call to conscience and compassionate action. He said, “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity...” (2/3) — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020

Sharon Robinson, daughter of baseball legend Jackie Robinson, also took to Twitter on Thursday to object to the use of her father’s image in a Trump ad.

“The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in,” Robinson tweeted. “We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed.”

Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) October 8, 2020

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Trump, who is trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Experts predict record election turnout as more than 6.6 million ballots cast in early voting tally Trump-appointed global media chief sued over allegations of pro-Trump agenda MORE in both national and swing-state polls, has made outreach to Black voters a key part of the closing days of his campaign.