Debate commission co-chair: 'No evidence whatsoever' Trump has tested negative

Frank Fahrenkopf, a co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates, said President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Trump chastises Whitmer for calling him 'complicit' in extremism associated with kidnapping scheme Trump says he hopes to hold rally Saturday despite recent COVID-19 diagnosis MORE’s campaign has presented “no evidence whatsoever” that he has tested negative for the coronavirus amid controversy over the remaining presidential debates.

Fahrenkopf told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade on Friday that he wanted to have a debate next week while maintaining that doing it virtually would be the “safest way to go.”

“We’re talking about something that will happen in less than a week, if it had originally gone forward. Less than a week,” Fahrenkopf said. “At this point in time, there is no evidence whatsoever whether or not when the president tested negative.”

Kilmeade said he contacted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump administration officials pushing to get promised drug-discount cards to seniors before election: report Meadows hosted wedding despite guidelines banning gatherings of more than 10 people: report The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 during policy-focused debate MORE prior to the interview, who said the president would have two negative COVID-19 tests by Oct. 15. But Fahrenkopf cast doubt on Meadow’s assertion.

“Supposedly he passes one, and then he doesn’t have the other, and then the whole debate’s gone,” Fahrenkopf said.

Trump said in an interview with Fox Business on Thursday that he would not participate in the second debate scheduled for Oct. 15 after the commission announced it would be a virtual event. The commission said the event would be a virtual town hall to “protect the health and safety of all involved.”

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump told Fox Business, claiming the Commission on Presidential Debates is “trying to protect” Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign raises over M on day of VP debate Experts predict record election turnout as more than 6.6 million ballots cast in early voting tally Trump-appointed global media chief sued over allegations of pro-Trump agenda MORE.

“I’m not going to waste my time with a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate, that is ridiculous,” Trump added.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Oct. 1, and left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday after a four-day stay. White House physician Sean Conley issued a memo on Thursday saying the president would be able to make a “safe return” to public events on Saturday.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” he said in a memo.

Prior to his diagnosis, Trump had said he would oppose changes to the final two debates, after the commission was weighing changes to impose more order after Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and debate moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceTrump campaign adviser alleges Biden using COVID-19 as excuse to not show up for next presidential debates Ainsley Earhardt defends Chris Wallace after Ted Cruz slam: 'We love him' Susan Page bats down criticism after VP debate: 'I felt good about how it went' MORE at the first debate on Sept. 29.

After Trump expressed disapproval for the new debate format Thursday, Biden called for the Oct. 15 debate to be moved to Oct. 22, which prompted the Trump campaign to suggest moving both debates, with the third taking place Oct. 29. However, Biden has said he was against adding any new debates to the schedule.

Trump plans to rally supporters on Oct. 15 as opposed to a debate, despite concerns that he may still be contagious. Biden has announced that he will participate in his own town hall hosted by ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosBiden to participate in ABC town hall Oct. 15 in lieu of Trump debate Trump, Biden campaigns clash over debate timing, formats ABC's Raddatz dismisses Pence 'mansplaining' to Harris: 'She should be able to stand up for herself' MORE in Philadelphia.