Chamber-backed Democrats embrace endorsements in final stretch

Almost two dozen House Democrats are embracing their recent endorsements by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as their GOP challengers ramp up criticisms of the pro-business lobbying group that has also drawn the ire of the Trump administration.

Many of the first-year Democratic lawmakers, who flipped Republican seats in 2018, have welcomed the group’s endorsement by putting out press releases and tweeting about the support.

Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamGOP Rep. Mike Bost tests positive for COVID-19 Democratic Rep. Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19 Kate Schroder in Ohio among Democratic challengers squelching GOP hopes for the House MORE (D-S.C.) said he was honored and “will continue to support policies that create jobs, promote growth, and reignite our economy.”

Two years ago, the Chamber endorsed Cunningham’s opponent, Republican Katie Arrington, in a district President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade Trump no longer considered a risk to transmit COVID-19, doctor says New ad from Trump campaign features Fauci MORE won by more than 13 percentage points in 2016.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerSpanberger's GOP challenger raises over .8 million in third quarter Murphy: Russia will become more of a threat to US election while Trump is in quarantine Hillicon Valley: Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech executives | Amazon says over 19,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19 | Democrats demand DHS release report warning of election interference MORE (D-Va.) said she is “proud to be on the side of our region’s small and medium-sized businesses” and citied her support for the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement and for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Chamber’s endorsements are determined by a lawmaker’s scorecard, which measures how often their congressional votes align with the Chamber’s priorities. Many of the endorsements stemmed from support for the USMCA, a measure the Chamber spent heavily on during the 116th Congress.

But the group’s decision last month to reward 23 first-term Democrats with endorsements was quickly bashed by Republicans, with President Trump reportedly asking CEO Tom Donohue if they were a “done deal.” First-term House Republicans earned just a few more endorsements, at 29.

Some observers have argued that the Democratic endorsements are a sign that the Chamber doesn’t see Republicans winning back the House in November, a view shared by political handicappers.

Still, GOP challengers looking to unseat the two dozen Democratic incumbents have blasted the Chamber, which traditionally supports Republican candidates, for backing their opponents.

“Either the U.S. Chamber isn’t doing its homework, or it has some explaining to do to its Kansas City members,” a spokesman for businesswoman Amanda Adkins, who is running against Rep. Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsFemale lawmakers, officials call for more women at all levels of government to improve equity Trump asked Chamber of Commerce to reconsider Democratic endorsements: report Races heat up for House leadership posts MORE (D-Kan.), said in a statement, according to the Kansas City Star. “Kansas City families can’t afford Sharice Davids’ radical, tax-and-spend agenda.”

Davids's race with Adkins is listed as a “likely Democrat” by the Cook Political Report.

Genevieve Collins, a businesswoman challenging Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), said the Chamber has “completely lost its way.”

“When I speak to business owners large and small here in the 32nd district, they don’t care about an endorsement from the disconnected and bloated D.C. special interest U.S. Chamber,” Collins said, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Allred's race with Collins is also listed as “likely Democrat” by Cook.

Former Rep. Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorBottom line Bottom line Republican Scott Taylor wins Virginia primary, to face Elaine Luria in rematch MORE (R-Va.), who is looking to unseat Rep. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaKate Schroder in Ohio among Democratic challengers squelching GOP hopes for the House Congress must finish work on popular conservation bill before time runs out Virginians wait up to four hours to cast early voting ballots MORE (D-Va.), condemned the endorsement.

“The U.S. Chamber, without asking for input from the Hampton Roads or Virginia Chambers, graded Elaine and other liberal Democrats on a curve and gave them participation trophies. The reality of Luria’s actual voting record is anti-business and would harm our economy and reduce our jobs,” he said in a statement.

Luria represents a district Trump won by 3 points. Her race with Taylor is listed as a toss-up by the Cook Political Report.

Seven of the 23 Democrats who received endorsements are competing in races deemed a "Toss Up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Twenty of the 23 flipped GOP seats in 2018, and 13 represent districts that Trump won in 2016.

Neil Bradley, Chamber executive vice president and chief policy officer, defended the endorsements.

“For the last 108 years, the role of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been to advance the priorities of the business community and our members,” he told The Hill on Friday. “In the political arena, the Chamber will continue to endorse candidates from both sides of the aisle with a proven track record and vision to support public policy that will bolster economic growth.”

In the same month that the Chamber unveiled its endorsements, it also forced out its top political adviser, Scott Reed, saying that an internal review found that he breached confidentiality, distorted, withheld information from leadership and leaked internal information to the press.

“Our decision is not based on a disagreement over political strategy but rather it is the result of Reed's actions,” a spokesman said at the time.

The controversy surrounding the endorsements also puts local chambers in a tough spot.

Oklahoma Chamber CEO Chad Warmington questioned the endorsement of Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornRepublican fears grow over rising Democratic tide Stand-alone bill to provide relief for airlines blocked on House floor Women of color flex political might MORE (D-Okla.), saying her record is not pro-business.

“I question how the U.S. Chamber could endorse a candidate who consistently voted against the largest industry in Oklahoma, employing over 90,000 workers throughout the state. That is hardly a pro-business record,” Warmington said, the Oklahoman reported.

More recently, the U.S. Chamber has not only endorsed more Republicans, it’s also started running ads in their support.

Just this week, the Chamber endorsed Republican House challengers Chele Farley, who is running to unseat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), and Jeanne Ives, challenger to Rep. Sean Casten Sean CastenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Buzz builds around Warren for VP Gun control group rolls out House endorsements Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary MORE (D-Ill.). It also endorsed former White House physician Ronny Jackson in Texas, and endorsed ex-Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaEx-RNC, Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged in covert lobbying scheme DCCC reserves new ad buys in competitive districts, adds new members to 'Red to Blue' program Wife of former Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 8 months of home confinement MORE in California this week.

The group launched ads this week for Republican Sens. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstErnst: 'It would be smart' for Senate Judiciary Committee to be tested for COVID-19 Trump fuels and frustrates COVID-19 relief talks The Hill's Campaign Report: A debate over debates | Wisconsin mail ballots must be in by Nov. 3 | Who won Wednesday's VP debate? MORE (Iowa) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsConservative group launches .3 million ad buy to boost Barrett SCOTUS nomination GOP vows quick confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court pick amid coronavirus turmoil Hickenlooper raises .6M for Colorado Senate bid MORE (Maine), who are both considered vulnerable Republicans.

But, the Chamber has still taken fire from traditional GOP allies, notably House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Debate chaos as Trump balks at virtual format Ex-RNC, Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged in covert lobbying scheme Pelosi asked if steroids influenced Trump's decision on coronavirus relief MORE (R-Calif.). McCarthy said he didn't want the Chamber’s endorsement “because they have sold out.”

McCarthy is seeking reelection in a reliably red district.

As the 2020 campaign enters the final stretch, House Democrats seeking a second term are more than happy to tout the Chamber’s support.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) said he is “grateful” for the endorsement, which came two years after the group backed his predecessor, ex-Rep. Tom MacArthur Thomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurRepublican David Richter wins NJ primary in race to challenge Rep. Andy Kim What to watch in New Jersey's primaries on Tuesday Republicans plot comeback in New Jersey MORE (R-N.J.). Kim represents a district Trump won by 6 points in 2016.

For Rep. Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsTrump orders aides to halt talks on COVID-19 relief Trump's illness sparks new urgency for COVID-19 deal Calls for COVID-19 tests at Capitol grow after Trump tests positive MORE (Minn.), the endorsement gave him another opportunity to talk up bipartisanship in the final leg of his reelection bid.

“As one of the few entrepreneurs in Congress, I’m especially grateful to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their endorsement,” Phillips said in a statement.