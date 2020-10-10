Trump Jr. returning to campaign trail after quarantining

President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal judge shoots down Texas proclamation allowing one ballot drop-off location per county Nine people who attended Trump rally in Minnesota contracted coronavirus Schiff: If Trump wanted more infections 'would he be doing anything different?' MORE’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpTrump Jr., UFC star launch anti-socialism bus tour through South Florida Donald Trump Jr. urges hunters to vote for his father Trump campaign launches 'Operation MAGA' while president recovers from COVID-19 MORE, is reportedly scheduled to participate in 26 Trump reelection campaign events next week after he self-quarantined following his father’s COVID-19 diagnosis last week, a source familiar with the plans told Bloomberg Friday.

Trump Jr. had traveled on Air Force One with his father to last week’s first presidential debate in Cleveland. Several members of Trump’s inner circle who assisted in debate preparations later tested positive for the virus, including campaign manager Bill StepienBill StepienThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Debate chaos as Trump balks at virtual format The Memo: Trump between rock and hard place on debates The Hill's Campaign Report: A debate over debates | Wisconsin mail ballots must be in by Nov. 3 | Who won Wednesday's VP debate? MORE, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Memo: Trump searches for path to comeback GOP Rep. Mike Bost tests positive for COVID-19 Deadline accidentally publishes story about Pence being diagnosed with COVID-19 MORE, top Trump aide Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksThe Memo: Trump searches for path to comeback Overnight Health Care: Fauci: 'We had a superspreader event in the White House' | Trump to hold an in-person event on Saturday | Trump proposes a .8T relief package Fauci: 'We had a superspreader event in the White House' MORE and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristieGOP Rep. Mike Bost tests positive for COVID-19 Deadline accidentally publishes story about Pence being diagnosed with COVID-19 Overnight Health Care: Regeneron asks for emergency authorization of coronavirus treatment Trump received | McConnell says he hasn't visited White House in two months due to coronavirus | Employer-sponsored health insurance premiums rise 4 percent MORE (R).

Bloomberg reported Friday that the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to freely discuss Trump Jr.’s schedule, said that the president’s son has tested negative for COVID-19 three times since his father’s diagnosis.

According to Bloomberg, Trump Jr. is set to take part in a bus tour in Florida along with the mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal and Max Alvarez, the Cuban-American businessman who gave a speech at the Republican National Convention.

The tour, which kicks off Sunday at the Tampa Convention Center, will also make stops in Orlando and Coconut Creek.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioEXCLUSIVE: Intelligence chief briefed lawmakers of foreign influence threats to Congress Trump Jr., UFC star launch anti-socialism bus tour through South Florida Democrats look past Election Day in Barrett fight MORE (FL) will reportedly meet Trump Jr. for an event in Miami.

The campaign effort in the Southern battleground state comes after a Reuters-Ipsos poll released Wednesday showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFederal judge shoots down Texas proclamation allowing one ballot drop-off location per county Sanders endorses more than 150 down-ballot Democrats Debate commission cancels Oct. 15 Trump-Biden debate MORE ahead of the president in the state by 4 percentage points, although this lead was within the survey’s margin of error.

Trump won Florida in 2016 by only 1.2 percentage points over former secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJudge's ruling puts competitive Minnesota House race back on track for November The Memo: Trump searches for path to comeback Overnight Defense: Trump sows confusion over Afghanistan troop levels | Trump tells Iran not to 'f--- around' with US | Supervisor of soldiers who appeared at Democratic convention faces discipline MORE.

Bloomberg reported that Trump Jr. will also appear at campaign fundraisers in North Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Arizona and Nevada.

Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The reported schedule is part of the Trump campaign’s “Operation MAGA,” a series of in-person and virtual campaign events to be held throughout the final month before Election Day.

The campaign announced these plans last week as Trump continued to receive treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, with the team describing “Operation MAGA” in a press release as “a full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions, and Trump supporters to rally behind the President and carry the campaign forward until the President returns to the trail.”