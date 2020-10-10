Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg endorses Biden

Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFederal judge shoots down Texas proclamation allowing one ballot drop-off location per county Sanders endorses more than 150 down-ballot Democrats Debate commission cancels Oct. 15 Trump-Biden debate MORE.

“I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that,” Thunberg tweeted. “From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden”

Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden https://t.co/gFttFBZK5O — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020

Thunberg has become an outspoken figure, drawing much media attention since leading school strikes in her home country of Sweden in 2018. She was awarded Time’s Person of the Year award while also being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal judge shoots down Texas proclamation allowing one ballot drop-off location per county Nine people who attended Trump rally in Minnesota contracted coronavirus Schiff: If Trump wanted more infections 'would he be doing anything different?' MORE mocked Thunberg when she was named Time’s Person of the Year, saying it was “so ridiculous,” and that she “must work on her anger management problem.”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The Biden campaign has charged the Trump administration with ignoring science on topics ranging from climate change to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Biden’s stance on the fossil fuels and fracking have come up at both the first presidential debate and the vice presidential debate as the Trump campaign tries to use this to paint Biden as “too liberal.”

Yet Biden’s climate change plan doesn’t get rid of fracking or fossil fuels, something he’s said repeatedly. It does, however, bar any new oil drilling leases on public lands.