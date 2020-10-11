Biden: The 'only way' I'll lose is through 'chicanery' at polling places

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic poll shows neck-and-neck race brewing in Florida House district Nebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November Bringing Black men back home MORE said only “chicanery” in the form of voter intimidation could prevent him from winning the presidential election, later adding that he would clarify the results of the election.

Appearing in Erie, Pa., Saturday, Biden told supporters to “make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places.”

Later in the day, Biden told reporters, “I understand one of the comments I made was taken a little out of context. I’m going to accept the outcome of this election period. I was referencing is the attempts that are made to try to influence and scare people from voting.”

The former vice president has frequently expressed concerns about the possibility of President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade Trump no longer considered a risk to transmit COVID-19, doctor says New ad from Trump campaign features Fauci MORE “stealing” the election, referencing his repeated attacks on the legitimacy of mail-in voting and his refusal to commit to acknowledging the election results.

This refusal has accompanied the likelihood that lower in-person turnout will lead to a count of Election Day ballots that does not reflect the final outcome. This has led to widespread anxiety about the possibility of a chaotic election process.

In late September, the New York Times editorial board called for a contingency plan for if the president declares himself the winner on election night.