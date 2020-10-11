Biden leads Trump by 6 points in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic poll shows neck-and-neck race brewing in Florida House district Nebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November Bringing Black men back home MORE holds a steady lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade Trump no longer considered a risk to transmit COVID-19, doctor says New ad from Trump campaign features Fauci MORE in the key battlegrounds of Michigan and Nevada, while the race remains a dead head in Iowa, according to a new poll.

A CBS News-YouGov tracking poll taken between Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 found Trump trailing Biden by 6 points among registered voters in Michigan and Nevada, 52 percent to 46 percent in both states. In Iowa, both candidates registered support from 49 percent of registered voters.

The polls paint a bleak picture for the president, whose 2016 victory was largely made possible by a narrow win in Michigan, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November Trump's drive around Walter Reed: Good instinct or a bad gamble? Ex-deputy attorney general says Justice Dept. 'will ignore' Trump's threats against political rivals MORE (D) won Nevada by less than 3 points. Trump won Iowa comfortably in 2016.

Democrats also hold the edge in two Senate races measured by the CBS-YouGov poll.

In Michigan, Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersHillicon Valley: Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech executives | Amazon says over 19,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19 | Democrats demand DHS release report warning of election interference Democrats demand DHS release report warning of election interference GOP super PAC announces million ad buy in Michigan Senate race MORE (D) leads Republican challenger John James 47 percent to 44, while in Iowa, Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield leads incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstErnst: 'It would be smart' for Senate Judiciary Committee to be tested for COVID-19 Trump fuels and frustrates COVID-19 relief talks The Hill's Campaign Report: A debate over debates | Wisconsin mail ballots must be in by Nov. 3 | Who won Wednesday's VP debate? MORE (R) 47 percent to 43 percent.

Biden is buoyed in Nevada by a 2-to-1 advantage over the president among Hispanic voters, according to the poll, and he holds a 9-point lead among independent voters in Michigan.

The CBS-YouGov poll surveyed 1,048 registered voters in Iowa, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points; in Michigan, 1,215 were polled, with a 3.2 percentage point margin of error; and in Nevada, 1,052 answered, with a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.