The Hill's Campaign Report: Barrett hearings take center stage | Trump returns to campaign trail

Happy Monday. It’s another busy day in Washington with the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing underway just weeks before the presidential election.

The Q&A portion of the hearings is slated to kick off on Tuesday, but the jabs began on Monday, setting the scene for what is likely to be a deeply partisan battle.

“Unfortunately, I expect the minority will try to rustle up baseless claims and scare tactics ... anything to derail the confirmation of a Republican nominee,” the committee’s former chairman, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyHirono commits to avoiding 'irrelevant' questions about Barrett's religion during her confirmation hearing The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, first lady in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 Overnight Health Care: Six Republicans break with party on ObamaCare vote | Pfizer CEO 'disappointed' vaccine discussed 'in political terms' | Trump Supreme Court pick signed 'right to life' statement in 2006 MORE said in his opening remarks.

Democrats slammed Republicans’s move to go ahead with the hearing ahead of the election after the party refused to give former President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandDemocrats preview strategy on Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week Durbin: Republicans have been 'packing the court for the past three and a half years, and they brag about it' How the Democrats can pack the court and de-escalate at the same time MORE a hearing ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“We shouldn’t be holding a hearing three weeks from a presidential election, when millions of Americans have already voted. Not when doing so requires that literally half of the Senate goes back on their word,” said Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyTrump pick noncommittal on recusing from election-related cases Manchin becomes first Democrat to meet with Trump's Supreme Court pick Comey defends FBI Russia probe from GOP criticism MORE.

Former Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharTrump pick noncommittal on recusing from election-related cases Top Democrats introduce resolution calling for mask mandate, testing program in Senate Amy Coney Barrett is brilliant; her ascent to the Supreme Court is not MORE used the hearing to hit President Trump Donald John TrumpDes Moines mayor says he's worried about coronavirus spread at Trump rally Judiciary Committee Democrats pen second letter to DOJ over Barrett disclosures: 'raises more questions that it answers' Trump asks campaign to schedule daily events for him until election: report MORE, saying he “doesn’t think truth matters.”

"He has allies in Congress who in the past defended our democracy but are now doing his bidding,” Klobuchar said. “This isn't Donald Trump's country, it is yours. This shouldn't be Donald Trump's judge, it should be yours.”

Democrats stayed laser focused on the issue of health care, warning that a conservative majority would work to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. They also steered clear of invoking Barrett’s Roman Catholic faith. Republicans have accused the party of trying to apply a “religious test” to Barrett in the past.

All eyes were on Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisNorth Dakota farmer goes viral for Biden-Harris message plowed into field Trump slight against Gold Star families adds to military woes The president's actions are as dangerous as his words MORE, who has the unprecedented role of being the VP nominee while sitting on the committee during a Supreme Court nomination process weeks away from the election.

The senator, who spoke from a virtual location, hit Republicans for pushing to hold the hearing amid the coronavirus pandemic and accused them of working to undermine ObamaCare through Barrett’s nomination.

"This hearing has brought together more than 50 people to sit inside of a closed-door room for hours while our nation faces a deadly airborne virus. This committee has ignored commonsense requests to keep people safe,” Harris said.

The Q&A portion of the hearing will serve as a test for Harris, who finds herself walking a fine line ahead of the election.

Harris has made headlines for honing in on her own prosecutorial skills on the Senate Judiciary Committee, having a number of memorable exchanges with figures like Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughConservative group launches .3 million ad buy to boost Barrett SCOTUS nomination Cruz says he raised concerns with Trump over Gorsuch and Kavanaugh before nominations GOP vows quick confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court pick amid coronavirus turmoil MORE and Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrEx-deputy attorney general says Justice Dept. 'will ignore' Trump's threats against political rivals Pompeo says he expects more Clinton emails to be released before election Trump calls into Rush Limbaugh's show for two hours MORE.

While those exchanges might have helped propel Harris as a rising star with the Democratic Party, this time she’s in a very different role as the vice presidential nominee.

Strategists warn that Harris could risk turning off moderate and undecided voters if she hits Barrett too hard in an exchange. However, others warn that a more low-key performance from Harris could disappoint liberals and Democrats opposed to Barrett’s nomination.

BIDEN WEIGHS IN

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump asks campaign to schedule daily events for him until election: report White House pushes to hold next week's canceled debate Trump hoping to strike last-minute nuclear arms deal with Putin before election: report MORE weighed in on the Barrett hearings from the campaign trail on Monday, saying Democrats should steer clear of Barrett’s religious beliefs in her Senate hearing.

"No, I don’t think there should be any questions about her faith," Biden said.

Biden’s comments echo his previous remarks during the 2012 election when he defended then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyNebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November Poll shows Biden leading Trump, tight House race in key Nebraska district Poll: Biden neck and neck with Trump in Florida, Arizona MORE from attacks on his Mormon faith.

"You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against Sen. [Romney], who was a Mormon, he was a governor, OK? And I took him on, and nobody’s faith should be questioned," Biden said.

Biden and Barrett both identify as Roman Catholics. If Biden wins the election, he would be the second president to identify as Catholic, following John F. Kennedy.

HE’S BACK:

Trump returns to the campaign trail on Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 only 10 days ago.

The president has an ambitious travel schedule planned that includes rallies at airports in Sanford, Fla., Monday evening, followed by trips to Johnstown, Pa.; Des Moines, Iowa; and Greenville, N.C., over the next four days.

Trump has been cleared by his doctor to resume public activities but the White House has not said whether the president has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Trump’s return comes just over three weeks before Election Day, with polls showing him needing to quickly alter the trajectory of a race that is slipping away from him.

POLLING UPDATE:

More bad polls rolling in for Trump in key battleground states…

The latest New York Times-Siena College poll finds Biden building big leads in both Wisconsin in Michigan.

The Democratic nominee has a 10 point lead in Wisconsin and an 8 point lead in Michigan. In both states, Trump is underperforming among the white voters that powered his narrow 2016 victory.

The latest batch of data shows Biden pulling ahead by more than 10 points nationally in the RealClearPolitics average. He’s also performing quite strong across the Midwest and Rust Belt, making him the prohibitive favorite to win the White House at the moment.

In a phone call with reporters on Monday, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiSunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election Trump faces tricky choice on Supreme Court pick How Trump can win reelection: Focus on Democrats, not himself MORE said the public polls are “skewed” against the president. He argued that the campaign’s own internal polling reflects a far closer race than the one the media is reporting on.

“They don’t want their polls to face scrutiny, so they won’t give us the crosstabs or the partisan makeup of the polls, thereby skewing the results,” Lewandowski said.

“The enthusiasm in the states are very real,” he added.

“Couple that with the endorsements this president is receiving from the law enforcement community, and the increase in the African American vote he’s going to receive this cycle, compared to where he was just four years ago, and it’s becoming mathematically almost impossible for Joe Biden to win this campaign.”