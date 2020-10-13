Trump dismisses 'Fake News' reports that his campaign is low on money

President Trump Donald John TrumpTwo ethics groups call on House to begin impeachment inquiry against Barr Trump relishes return to large rallies following COVID-19 diagnosis McGrath: McConnell 'can't get it done' on COVID-19 relief MORE dismissed reports that his campaign is “running low on money” early Tuesday morning, vowing to spend personal funds on his reelection bid if necessary.

“I keep reading Fake News stories that my campaign is running low on money. Not true, & if it were so, I would put up money myself. The fact is that we have much more money than we had 4 years ago, where we spent much less money than Crooked Hillary, and still easily won,” Trump tweeted, referring to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhen do problems with mail-in ballots become a problem for the media? Trump campaign official blames Biden lead on 'skewed' polls Trump's Hail Mary passes won't get him in the end zone MORE.

“Much of the money we have spent is on our ground game, said to be the best ever put together. I’ll let you know how good it is on November 3rd. Very expensive to do, but opportunity could be BIG! I will spend additional money if we are not spending enough!” he continued.

The president’s reelection campaign has pulled millions of dollars in planned television ads aimed at voters in Midwestern states, Bloomberg News reported last week. The campaign has cut at least $2 million in advertising spots in both Michigan and Wisconsin since September. The campaign has also canceled planned ad spending in Minnesota, Ohio and Iowa.

Trump has previously vowed to spend his own money on the campaign if necessary. He contributed $66 million to his 2016 campaign and reportedly discussed spending up to $100 million of his personal wealth on his reelection campaign earlier this year, Bloomberg News noted.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMcConnell challenger dodges court packing question 'Hamilton' cast to reunite for Biden fundraiser Trump relishes return to large rallies following COVID-19 diagnosis MORE's campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised approximately $150 million more than the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee in August.

Last month, a report from the Wesleyan Media Project found that pro-Biden coalitions had spent approximately $59 million to air 106,000 television spots during the previous month. In the same time, Trump backers spent about $36 million to air about 57,000 commercials.