Graham holds 6-point lead in Senate race: poll

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham lays groundwork for committee vote on Supreme Court pick Democrats warn of ObamaCare threat from Barrett, Trump Gloves come off in Barrett confirmation hearing MORE (R-S.C.) leads Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison by 6 points, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

Graham leads Harrison 48 percent to 42 percent in the poll, the first in several weeks not to show the race as a dead heat. The survey was conducted this month.

The South Carolina Republican has been a top target for Democrats, galvanized by his staunch support of President Trump Donald John TrumpTwo ethics groups call on House to begin impeachment inquiry against Barr Trump relishes return to large rallies following COVID-19 diagnosis McGrath: McConnell 'can't get it done' on COVID-19 relief MORE and his status as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, a perch from which he vocally supported Trump's second Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGraham lays groundwork for committee vote on Supreme Court pick The Hill's Campaign Report: Barrett hearings take center stage | Trump returns to campaign trail Blumenthal urges Barrett to recuse from cases involving election MORE, amid a bitter confirmation fight.

Graham is in the spotlight again as the Judiciary Committee holds confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgMcConnell challenger dodges court packing question Protesters arrested on first day of Barrett hearings Democrats steer clear of Barrett's religion during Supreme Court hearing MORE, and his lead in the poll suggests the fight over the Supreme Court seat may be mobilizing some GOP voters.

Previous Morning Consult polling in South Carolina conducted in mid-September, shortly before Ginsburg died, had Harrison and Graham essentially tied.

Harrison has smashed fundraising records in the race, bringing in $57 million in the final full quarter of his campaign. The number is an all-time single-quarter record for a Senate candidate, outflanking the $38 million then-Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) raised in the third quarter of his 2018 campaign challenging Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNBA Finals ratings plummet to 5.6M, lowest on record Gloves come off in Barrett confirmation hearing Mark Cuban condemns human rights violations worldwide, but 'OK doing business with China' MORE (R-Texas).

Graham himself has invoked Harrison’s fundraising hauls in appeals to supporters, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump slight against Gold Star families adds to military woes OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Federal officials press concerns about proposed mine near Georgia swamp, documents show | Trump falsely claims Green New Deal calls for 'tiny little windows' | Interior appeals migratory bird ruling Trump to hold first White House event after coronavirus diagnosis MORE last month, “I’m getting overwhelmed. ... They’re killing me, money-wise.”

Last week, the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted its rating of the South Carolina race from “lean Republican” to “toss-up.”

“Many Republicans have privately voiced frustrations that Graham’s campaign didn’t take the challenge from Harrison — a charismatic 44-year-old African-American former state party chairman who tells a compelling story of growing up with a teen mother and being raised by his grandparents in impoverished Orangeburg — seriously enough from the get-go,” Jessica Taylor, the Senate and governors editor for The Cook Political Report, wrote in an analysis last week.

The poll surveyed 903 likely South Carolina voters Oct. 2-11. It has a 3-point margin of error.