Obama plans to hit the campaign trail for Biden soon: report

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWomen in 'Handmaid's Tale' habits protest ahead of Barrett confirmation hearings Trump's Hail Mary passes won't get him in the end zone Democrats seek to tie Barrett to Trump on Affordable Care Act as confirmation hearings begin MORE will hit the trail for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMcConnell challenger dodges court packing question 'Hamilton' cast to reunite for Biden fundraiser Trump relishes return to large rallies following COVID-19 diagnosis MORE, his former vice president, in battleground states in the final stretch of the presidential campaign, ABC News reported.

"President Obama plans to hit the trail soon, in addition to all the other activities he’s undertaken all year in support of electing VP Biden – as he’s said, we all have to do everything we can to win on November 3," an aide to Obama told the network

While the former president has raised funds for Biden and delivered a Democratic National Convention speech hammering President Trump Donald John TrumpTwo ethics groups call on House to begin impeachment inquiry against Barr Trump relishes return to large rallies following COVID-19 diagnosis McGrath: McConnell 'can't get it done' on COVID-19 relief MORE’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the virus has hampered his in-person travel to swing states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden, asked by reporters about the Obama’s part in campaigning thus far, said Tuesday that the former president is "doing enough for our campaign, he’ll be out on the trail, and he’s doing well.”

Biden himself has also upped his in-person travel after a period of predominantly remote campaigning earlier in the year. The former vice president has visited the battleground states of Ohio, Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania over the last seven days.

Obama, meanwhile, also featured in a Democratic National Convention video released Tuesday, in which he explains the state-specific voting process for 24 different states.

"So much is at stake in this election — from getting the pandemic under control to building a fairer economy to taking on climate change to protecting our health care," Obama says in the videos. "History shows that the easiest way to make sure that you and your friends vote is to make a plan. And when it comes to voting this year, having a plan has never been more important."