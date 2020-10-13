Dem groups fund $1M ad buy attacking Ernst on Social Security

Two Democratic-aligned groups are teaming up against Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstDemocrats warn of ObamaCare threat from Barrett, Trump Senate kicks off fight over Trump's Supreme Court pick Biden leads Trump by 6 points in Michigan and Nevada, race tied in Iowa: poll MORE (R-Iowa) in the final weeks of the election with a new digital ad campaign targeting the senator's record on Social Security.

A $1 million ad campaign running on Facebook, YouTube and other digital platforms targeting Iowa voters funded by the Brady PAC and WOMEN VOTE! slams Ernst for wanting to cut Social Security "behind closed doors" and points to donations the Iowa Republican has received from Wall Street donors.

"Fortunately, Theresa Greenfield promised not to take any corporate PAC money," the ad continues. "That's why we can trust Greenfield to protect our Social Security."

Ernst's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Iowa's Senate race has looked like a potential pickup for Democrats eager to retake control of the Senate in the event of a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMcConnell challenger dodges court packing question 'Hamilton' cast to reunite for Biden fundraiser Trump relishes return to large rallies following COVID-19 diagnosis MORE (D) in the fall, as Ernst has polled behind Greenfield in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll released last month.

Greenfield announced earlier in October that she had raised $28.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a record for any Iowa Senate candidate.