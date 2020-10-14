Poll: 72 percent of Indian American voters support Biden, Harris

A survey of nearly 1,000 Indian Americans indicated overwhelming support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: 'Will you please like me?' Pro-Trump campaign ad uses stock footage from Russia, Belarus Harris raises alarm on abortion rights while grilling Barrett MORE and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris raises alarm on abortion rights while grilling Barrett Trump hits Biden on fracking in appeal to Pennsylvania voters Kamala Harris and the stereotypes we place on Black women MORE (D-Calif.).

Reuters reported Wednesday that a joint study from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and the University of Pennsylvania found that 72 percent of Indian Americans plan to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Just 22 percent of Indian Americans indicated support for President Trump Donald John TrumpLabor secretary's wife tests positive for COVID-19 Russia shuts down Trump admin's last-minute push to strike nuclear arms deal before election Trump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: 'Will you please like me?' MORE in the poll.

Harris is the first Indian American and first Black woman to be the vice presidential nominee of a major party; her mother was a biomedical scientist who immigrated from India, while her father, an economist, is originally from Jamaica.

A village in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu, from which Harris's mother traces her family roots, put up banners in support of Harris's candidacy in August in honor of her selection as Biden's vice presidential nominee.

“Kamala Harris — she is of Indian descent, she should win the election and also should be in favor of India,” said Ananthapadmanaba Sharma, a priest at the Ramanathaswamy temple that held prayers in support of Harris earlier this year.

Trump made his own overtures to the Indian American community with favorable comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent months and spoke Hindi in a 2016 campaign ad aimed at Indian Americans.

The poll, conducted in partnership with YouGov, surveyed 936 Indian Americans from Sept. 1 to 20 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.