The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump makes last-minute plea to suburban voters

LEADING THE DAY: Red flags for Trump in suburbia

We’re 19 days out from Election Day, and President Trump Donald John TrumpLabor secretary's wife tests positive for COVID-19 Russia shuts down Trump admin's last-minute push to strike nuclear arms deal before election Trump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: 'Will you please like me?' MORE is literally begging for votes from suburban women.

“Suburban women, will you please like me?” Trump pleaded at a rally in Johnstown, Pa., on Tuesday night, flanked by pink Women for Trump signs. “I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?”

Trump made another play for the voting bloc on Wednesday when he virtually addressed the Economic Clubs of New York, Washington, Chicago, Sheboygan and Pittsburgh.

According to CNN, Trump warned of “an economic catastrophe of unimaginable proportions” under a Biden administration.

“Your suburb will be gone. The American dream will be gone,” Trump said.

So how is Trump’s messaging in the suburbs going?

Democrats say he’s pushing an outdated message and that his idea of the suburbs simply does not exist anymore.

“Trump seems to be operating on a decades-old picture of what suburbs look like,” Spencer Critchley, a former adviser to former President Obama, told The Hill in August. “He’s picturing them as the classic '50s and '60s white middle class families in suburbs fleeing the cities, in part to get away from Black and brown people, and that’s no longer true. The suburbs are very mixed ethnically and economically.”

And polling suggests that Trump has reason to worry about the suburbs, which he won by four points in 2016. A Washington Post/ABC News survey released in August showed Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump makes appeal to suburban women at rally: 'Will you please like me?' Pro-Trump campaign ad uses stock footage from Russia, Belarus Harris raises alarm on abortion rights while grilling Barrett MORE leading Trump by 13 points with suburban women.

Additionally, an NPR-PBS Newshour-Marist poll released in July found his disapproval rating among suburban women at 66 percent, with 58 percent saying they “strongly” disapproved of the job Trump is doing.











TRAILING IN THE POLLS, TRUMP CAMPAIGN RESURRECTS HUNTER BIDEN ATTACKS:

The Hill’s Brett Samuels has everything you need to know on the controversy that dominated Washington on Wednesday.

The New York Post published a story alleging that Hunter Biden used his influence to connect a Ukrainian businessman and a fellow board member at the gas company Burisma with his father when he was vice president.

There are major questions about the sourcing in the story, but the Trump campaign went all in on it, launching ads and releasing multiple statements hitting Biden on it.

The bigger story that comes out of this may involve the tech giants.

Twitter banned the story from being shared and Facebook is limiting its reach. Free speech advocates said a rubicon had been breached and Republicans wondered why questionably sourced stories about Trump have never received the same treatment.

MORE BAD POLLS FOR TRUMP:

Trump will campaign in Georgia this week, and the latest Quinnipiac University poll suggests he’s got some ground to make up. The survey found Biden ahead by 7 points in a state that hasn’t gone for the Democratic nominee since 1992.

The poll also found the Democratic Senate candidates leading their GOP rivals in contests that will play a major factor in who controls the upper chamber.

Quinnipiac’s polls have been very favorable for Biden this cycle. Other pollsters have found the race in Georgia to be much closer.

But the latest New York Times-Siena College poll finds Biden leading Trump by 4 points in North Carolina, where Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisOvernight Defense: National Guard says no federal requests for election security help | Dems accuse VA head of misusing resources | Army official links COVID-19 to troop suicides The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump, Biden hit campaign trail in Florida Billboard warns Trump's Iowa rally will be 'superspreader event' MORE (R-N.C.) also trails in his reelection race.

The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Jonathan Easley report: Trump is hitting the trail this week in a late push to shore up support from the swing voters that broke his way in 2016.

The president’s travel — which will take him to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Iowa, Georgia and Florida — underscores the degree to which the president is on defense with less than a month to go before the election.

The Hill: Trump hits the road in scramble to shore up support from 2016







MONEY WATCH:

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamFive takeaways from Barrett's Supreme Court grilling Barrett says she did not strike down ObamaCare in moot court case Ted Cruz asks Jim Carrey for copy of his 'hellbound' Cruz artwork MORE (R-S.C.) pulled in $28 million in the third quarter of 2020, his campaign said on Wednesday.

That would be a record for a Senate candidate in South Carolina — if not for the fact that his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison raised a staggering $57 million in the same timeframe. The race between Graham and Harrison is tight, with recent polls showing the two statistically tied just three weeks out from Election Day.

The Hill’s Tal Axelrod has more on Graham’s latest fundraising haul here.