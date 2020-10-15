Biden, Kelly maintain leads in Arizona

PEORIA, Ariz. — Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation 'unacceptable' Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation 'unacceptable' Michael Cohen writing second book on Trump administration's Justice Department As Trump downplayed the virus publicly, memo based on private briefings sparked stock sell-offs: NYT MORE by a 49 to 45 percent margin in what has become one of the marquee battleground states in the 2020 election, a poll released Thursday morning shows.

The same poll, The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse conducted by the Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights, shows former astronaut Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGiffords launches national Gun Owners for Safety group to combat the NRA The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Senate makes SCOTUS nominee Barrett a proxy for divisive 2020 Senate Republicans scramble to put Trump at arm's length MORE (R) by 5 points, 50 to 45 percent, a smaller lead than Kelly has enjoyed in recent polls.

Biden’s 4-point lead comes from his relative strength among voters who broke hard for Trump four years ago: Independents, rural voters and men.

The former vice president leads by a 31-point margin among self-described independent voters in Arizona. Four years ago, Trump won those voters by a 47 to 44 percent margin over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: Famed Navy SEAL calls Trump out | Yemen's Houthi rebels free two Americans | Marines fire commander after deadly training accident Trump hits road in scramble to shore up support from 2016 Trump campaign adviser: Republicans should expect 'game day attendance' in Florida on Election Day MORE, according to exit surveys.

Among rural voters, who in Arizona regularly favor Republican candidates by substantial margins, Trump now leads Biden by a 49 to 46 percent margin. Trump beat Clinton by 13 points among rural voters in 2016.

And Trump currently leads by just 4 points among male voters, a group he won by 13 points against Clinton.

By contrast, Biden now leads Trump by 13 points among women, by 3 points in Maricopa County, home of Phoenix and about three-fifths of the state’s voters, and by 17 points among those with college degrees. Clinton led Trump among women by just 4 points, and she lost Maricopa County and college-educated voters by narrow margins.

Mike Noble, OH Predictive Insight’s chief of research, pointed to what appears to be Trump’s ceiling of about 45 percentage points. The president has only occasionally broken through the 45 percent mark in Arizona polls, while Biden has been at or near 50 percent in most surveys.

“Trump is struggling with key groups such as women, college-educated whites, Hispanics and Latinos and moderate voters,” Noble said.

The Senate race, a must-win for Democrats hoping to recapture the majority, has narrowed. OH Predictive Insight’s last poll, conducted in early September, showed Kelly with a strong 10-point lead. McSally’s current 45 percent is a higher share than in all but two of the 14 nonpartisan polls conducted since Labor Day, and the highest mark she has scored in an OH poll since early 2019.

Noble said Republican voters, some of whom had been skeptical of McSally, were coming home.

“McSally has finally been able to consolidate her base of Republican voters,” he said. But, he added: “With early voting well underway here, time is almost running out for McSally to turn this around.”

Both Democrats and Republicans have made Arizona a prime focal point this year, after Trump carried the state by just 3.5 percentage points in 2016, the narrowest margin since Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonPresident's job approval is surest sign Trump will lose reelection The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Barrett touts independence to sidestep confirmation questions The Hill's 12:30 Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Barrett faces questions from senators, doesn't use notes MORE won the state against Bob Dole and Ross Perot in 1996. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D) win over McSally in the 2018 midterm elections cemented Arizona’s status as a swing state.

Voters this year also hinted that they are more likely to vote for sweeping change. The OH survey found 55 percent of voters support Proposition 207, a ballot measure that would legalize marijuana for recreational purposes.

An identical 55 percent say they back Proposition 208, a measure that would impose a surtax on individuals who make over $250,000 or families who make more than $500,000 in a year to increase funding for education.

The OH Predictive Insights poll, conducted October 4-8, surveyed 608 likely voters via both live and automated phone calls. The survey carried a margin of error of 4 percentage points.