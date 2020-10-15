Biden campaign announces record $383M fundraising haul in September

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation 'unacceptable' Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation MORE's (D) campaign announced late Wednesday that it had raised a massive $383 million during the third quarter of 2020, marking the best period for the campaign so far.

The figure, announced by Biden and his campaign manager, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, on Twitter means that the former vice president will go into the remaining weeks of the election with $432 million in the bank, an impressive figure to fund last-minute advertising.

"To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you. Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million," tweeted Biden late Wednesday evening. "I'm incredibly humbled."

ADVERTISEMENT

To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you. Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million. I'm incredibly humbled.



There's still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news with Trimicka, one of our grassroots supporters. pic.twitter.com/f9hIPT6PTW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

"You heard it from the VP: our grassroots community of donors helped us raise $383 million in September — a record," O'Malley Dillon tweeted. "Millions of Americans...chose to donate $5, $10 to be part of this campaign — because they believe in unity over division, truth over lies, hope over fear, and love over hate."

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump's reelection campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

News of Biden's fundraising total comes as polls have shown him leading Trump in a number of swing states as well as nationally, where he holds a double-digit lead over the president in some polling.

A poll from three universities released Sunday found Trump trailing Biden in three states seen as key to Biden's victory: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.