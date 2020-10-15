Hyde-Smith won't debate Democratic opponent

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) doesn’t plan to debate her Democratic opponent Mike Espy in the final days of the election.

In an interview with the Clarion Ledger, Hyde-Smith said she doesn’t plan to debate, citing a busy schedule and “stark, drastic,” differences between herself and Espy that she says voters already know about.

"To be honest with you, the debate about debates, that is something that losing candidates and reporters care about," Hyde-Smith told the news outlet on Wednesday. She said voters are more interested in the issues themselves, such as the economy and coronavirus response, not hearing about whether a debate will occur.

Earlier in the day, Espy slammed Hyde-Smith for refusing to debate, saying it is “imperative” that voters hear directly from them on the issues. He further said the senator is disrespecting Mississippi voters and “taking them for granted.”

Espy further said the “stark difference” between him and Hyde-Smith is exactly why they should debate.

"If you felt the same about views, programs or had a similar platform, you wouldn't have to debate anyone," Espy said.

Espy has accepted two debate requests, according to Mississippi Today, and said he is still willing to debate in final weeks of campaign.

Espy’s bid for the Senate is garnering national attention just before the election after he announced last week that his campaign brought in $4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Hyde-Smith hasn’t released her third-quarter fundraising yet, but in the second quarter she brought in $212,000 to Espy’s $610,000.

Meanwhile, a poll released by the Tyson Group last month showed Espy trailing Hyde-Smith by just one point.

Yet, a number of nonpartisan election forecasters foresee the election as safe for Hyde-Smith. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “solid Republican,” while FiveThirtyEight reports that Hyde-Smith has a 91-percent chance of winning reelection.

In the presidential election, FiveThirtyEight shows President Trump ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden by 13.4 percentage points.