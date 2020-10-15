QAnon-promoter Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate bid

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerBiden up by 7 points in Georgia: survey The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump, Biden hit campaign trail in Florida Cook Political Report moves Senate races in Texas, Georgia, Alaska toward Democrats MORE (R-Ga.) on Thursday touted an endorsement from Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican House candidate who is known for once promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory.

In a tweet, Loeffler referred to Greene as a "strong, conservative fighter" and thanked her for supporting her special election Senate bid. Loeffler is up for election after being appointed to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonBiden up by 7 points in Georgia: survey Loeffler tweets edited video showing Trump taking down coronavirus in wrestling match GOP Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus MORE (R-Ga.), who resigned last year due to health reasons.

NEW ENDORSEMENT @mtgreenee has officially endorsed our campaign! I’m so proud to have this strong, conservative fighter on Team Kelly! #gasen #gapol pic.twitter.com/N0qC2x5Yhj — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 15, 2020

Loeffler's embrace of Greene comes following decisions from multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, to crack down on accounts supporting the QAnon conspiracy, which baselessly alleges, among several other theories, that top Democratic politicians are linked to a supposed international ring of child sex traffickers.

Supporters of the theory have baselessly linked the alleged plot to Jewish billionaire George Soros, and frequently use anti-Semitic imagery and language in discussions about the theory.

Greene has attempted to disassociate herself from the QAnon movement, later walking back her support after finding "misinformation." Earlier this year, in one of her posts supporting the theory, she characterized "Q" in a video unearthed by The Daily Beast, saying: "Many of the things that [Q] has given clues about and talked on 4Chan and other forums have really proven to be true."

She has also walked back past statements that questioned the facts surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including her remarks questioning whether the Pentagon was hit by a missile during the attacks.

Loeffler's Senate seat is seen as a potential pickup for Democrats eager to hand a Democratic Senate majority to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation 'unacceptable' Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation MORE (D) should he win the presidential election next month.

Recent polls have shown Loeffler's opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, leading a field of candidates including the two Republicans running for the special election seat, Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsBiden up by 7 points in Georgia: survey Cook Political Report moves Senate races in Texas, Georgia, Alaska toward Democrats Loeffler unveils resolution condemning Pelosi for comments on 25th Amendment MORE (R-Ga.).