Biden leaves door open to adding Supreme Court justices

Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday kept the door open to adding justices to the Supreme Court if Republicans push ahead with confirming President Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Speaking at a town hall event on ABC, moderator George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosDebate commission co-chair: 'No evidence whatsoever' Trump has tested negative Biden to participate in ABC town hall Oct. 15 in lieu of Trump debate Trump, Biden campaigns clash over debate timing, formats MORE tried to pin Biden down on a question that has dogged the nominee for weeks on the campaign trail.

Biden appeared to say he’d provide a clearer answer before Election Day.

But he also indicated he’d be open to “court packing” if he thought Republicans were trying to rush Barrett’s confirmation through.

“I’m not a fan [of court packing] but it depends on how this turns out,” Biden said. “Not on who wins, but how it’s handled.”

“What does that mean, ‘how it’s handled,’ ” Stephanopoulos responded.

Biden said that if Republicans go through with Barrett “in a day kind of thing” he’d consider adding justices.

“It depends on how much they rush this,” Biden said.

Stephanopoulos challenged Biden, saying the candidate has always said it’s important to level with voters.

“Don’t voters have a right to know?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“They do have a right to know where I stand and they have a right to know before they vote,” Biden said.

“So you’ll come out with a clear answer before Election Day?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Yes,” Biden said. “Depending on how they handle this.”

Biden has sought to evade the question for weeks now as Republicans have warned he’d give in to Democratic demands of adding justices to the Supreme Court.

“You know if I’d answer directly all the focus would be on what is Biden going to do if he wins, instead of on is it appropriate what’s going on now,” Biden said. “This is what the president loves to do, always take our eye off the ball on what is at stake.”