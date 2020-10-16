Biden holds slight lead over Trump in Florida: poll

A Florida poll released Friday showed Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE with a slight lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE in what has shaped up to be a tight race in the crucial battleground state.

A Mason-Dixon Polling Strategy poll found Biden received 48 percent support among likely voters, compared to President Trump’s 45 percent. The difference between the candidates fell within the 4 percentage point margin of error.

Six percent of voters said they were undecided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aligning with other polls, Trump had the majority support among Republicans at 84 percent, among men at 51 percent and whites at 56 percent.

The former vice president held the lead among Democrats at 87 percent, among women at 55 percent and among Hispanics at 57 percent. Biden also had the plurality of votes among independents with 49 percent, compared to Trump’s 43 percent.

The poll also broke down support by region showing Trump leading widely in northern Florida at 58 percent and southwest Florida at 55 percent. The president has a minor lead in Central Florida at 47 percent compared to Biden’s 45 percent.

Biden has a slight lead in the Tampa Bay area with 47 percent support, compared to Trump's 44 percent support, and a stronger edge in Southeast Florida with a 63 percent backing.

Mason-Dixon Polling Strategy surveyed 625 voters in Florida who all said they were likely to vote between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12.

Most surveys of the swing state have shown Biden with a slight lead.A Reuters-Ipsos poll from this month showed Biden at 49 percent and Trump at 45 percent, a difference also within the poll’s margin of error.

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Biden ahead of Trump by 2.7 points.

Both candidates have been campaigning in Florida, with Trump holding his first rally after his COVID-19 diagnosis in Florida on Monday.