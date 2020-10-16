Obama to stump for Biden in Philadelphia

Former President Obama will stump for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Democratic sources familiar with the plans tell The Hill.

Earlier this week, Democratic sources revealed that Obama would hit the road for Biden in the final weeks, thrilling Democrats who have long anticipated their strongest surrogate on the road.

Obama also traveled to Philadelphia to deliver his speech at the Democratic National Convention, where he spoke live from the Museum of the American Revolution. He was Biden's only top surrogate to deliver a speech at a remote location because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept Biden and others off the road.

Obama, who has held virtual fundraisers for Biden and has also appeared in several videos to voice his support for his onetime partner, is also expected to travel to other key battleground states in the final days of the presidential election, the sources say.

Biden has made a big play for Pennsylvania, and polls show him with a considerable lead in the state, which President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE carried in 2016. A Monmouth University poll out earlier this month showed that 54 percent of registered voters preferred Biden over 42 percent who backed Trump.

Obama also stumped for then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump fields questions on coronavirus, conspiracy theories in combative town hall Poll: Graham leads Harrison by 6 points in SC Senate race Romney says he'll vote to put Barrett on Supreme Court MORE at Philadelphia's Independence Mall, joining her on stage during a rally that drew thousands on the eve of the 2016 election.