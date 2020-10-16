Biden holds 11 point lead over Trump in Michigan: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE is leading President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE in the critical swing state of Michigan by 11 points, roughly three weeks out from Election Day, according to a new Hill-Harvard poll conducted by HarrisX.

Fifty-four percent of voters said they supported Biden, while 43 percent said the same about Trump, according to the poll that was released exclusively to The Hill.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden leading Trump in the state by 6.7 percentage points.

The president flipped Michigan four years ago, narrowly winning it over then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by less than a percentage point.

However, this state, along with a number of other battleground states Trump won in 2016, is now in play.

The Hill-Harvard poll also showed Biden leading in Pennsylvania by 5 points, 51 percent to 46 percent. In Florida, the two candidates tied at 48 percent.

“President Trump has made a lot of progress in Florida and us closing in there but he has a lot of ground to make up in key Midwestern states,” said Hill-Harvard Poll polling director Mark Penn Mark PennPoll: Small majority support moving ahead to fill Supreme Court vacancy Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll Biden holds narrow lead over Trump ahead of first debate: poll MORE. “Biden is polling better with suburban and all-important older voters upset about the virus.”

“This time the Democrats see the Trump strategy and so far are blocking it to put back the blue wall,” he continued. “Trump has defied the odds before but these are some tough odds.”

The Hill-Harvard battleground polls were conducted online among likely voters by HarrisX within Florida (965 likely voters), Michigan (1,289 likely voters), and Pennsylvania (992 likely voters) between Oct. 12-15.

Results were weighted among registered voters for age within gender, region, race/ethnicity, income, education, political party and political ideology where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population and then filtered by likely voters.