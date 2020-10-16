Biden holds 5-point lead over Trump in Pennsylvania: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE holds a 5-point lead over President TrumpDonald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll.
Fifty-one percent of voters polled in the state said they supported Biden, while 46 percent said they supported the president.
Other polls also show Trump trailing Biden in Pennsylvania. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows the former vice president leading by 5.7 points in the state.
Pennsylvania is one of a number of states that Trump flipped in 2016, helping him score his surprise victory over then-Democratic nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump fields questions on coronavirus, conspiracy theories in combative town hall Poll: Graham leads Harrison by 6 points in SC Senate race Romney says he'll vote to put Barrett on Supreme Court MORE.
However, four years later, Trump is trailing Biden in several states he won four years ago.
The Hill-HarrisX poll also showed Biden leading by nine points in Michigan, another state Trump narrowly won in 2016. Additionally, the poll showed Biden and Trump tied at 48 percent in Florida.
“President Trump has made a lot of progress in Florida and is closing in there, but he has a lot of ground to make up in key midwestern states,” said Hill-HarrisX pollster Mark PennMark PennPoll: Small majority support moving ahead to fill Supreme Court vacancy Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll Biden holds narrow lead over Trump ahead of first debate: poll MORE. “Biden is polling better with suburban and all-important older voters upset about the virus.
“This time the Democrats see the Trump strategy and so far are blocking it to put back the blue wall,” he continued. “Trump has defied the odds before, but these are some tough odds.”
Trump appeared to take note of his deficit among suburban women and last week during a campaign stop in Johnstown, Penn. even issued a plea for them to support him.
“Suburban women, will you please like me?” Trump said at the rally. “I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?”