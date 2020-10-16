Climate change, national security among topics for final Trump-Biden debate

The second and final presidential debate between President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE will focus on topics including the coronavirus pandemic, race in America and climate change, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Friday.

NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the debate in Nashville, Tenn. The selected six topics for the event are: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

The two candidates will meet on stage next Thursday for just the second time, but it will mark the last debate before Election Day. The two were slated to have a town hall-style debate this week, but the event was canceled after Trump balked at having it take place virtually following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Instead, Biden and Trump held competing town halls at the same time on Thursday night broadcast by ABC and NBC, respectively.

The upcoming debate will include some overlap with the first one between Trump and Biden. That debate, moderated by Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceSix takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Trump won't say if he was tested for coronavirus on day of first presidential debate Fox's Varney defends Chris Wallace during Trump interview, telling president: 'You did interrupt a lot' MORE of Fox News, also covered the pandemic and the issues of race and recent violence in American cities.

Climate change was briefly discussed at the vice presidential debate last week, but next week would mark the first time Trump and Biden debate about the subject.