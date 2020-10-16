Warren, Porter to headline progressive fundraiser supporting seven swing state candidates

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHillicon Valley: Facebook, Twitter's handling of New York Post article raises election night concerns | FCC to move forward with considering order targeting tech's liability shield | YouTube expands polices to tackle QAnon On The Money: McConnell shoots down .8 trillion coronavirus deal, breaking with Trump | Pelosi cites progress on testing provisions | Jobless claims spike to 898K Overnight Defense: Pentagon IG to audit use of COVID-19 funds on contractors | Dems optimistic on blocking Trump's Germany withdrawal | Obama slams Trump on foreign policy MORE (D-Mass.) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) are slated to headline a progressive virtual fundraiser for seven House candidates in swing states Wednesday.

Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinDemocrats unveil bill creating panel to gauge president's 'capacity' The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Debate chaos as Trump balks at virtual format Poll shows Biden leading Trump, tight House race in key Nebraska district MORE (D-Md.) and Democrat Jamaal Bowman, who is running for Congress in New York, will also headline the Progressive Change Campaign Committee’s (PCCC) “Red to BOLD” virtual fundraiser.

It will focus on seven candidates looking to flip Republican House seats and on getting out the vote in swing districts to help elect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE.

The Democratic candidates Red to BOLD supports include Kara Eastman in Nebraska; Candace Valenzuela in Texas; Dana Balter in New York; Mike Siegel in Texas; Jon Hoadley in Michigan; Julie Oliver in Texas and Pam Keith in Florida.

Red to BOLD was officially launched earlier this week and, within hours, the PCCC said the seven candidates received more than $30,000 collectively with support from celebrities like Kerri Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Rosie O’Donnell and Alyssa Milano.

“To achieve big change, I need more allies in Congress,” Porter said in an email kicking off Red to BOLD. “This country, and our work in Congress, will look very different if these Red to BOLD champions win in November. And I’m asking for your help to make it happen.”

The PCCC’s initial fundraising goal for “Red to BOLD” is $100,000 total and the group has already raised over $1.3 million for all of their endorsed candidates this cycle.

Eastman is running to unseat Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Balter is running to unseat Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoTrump fuels and frustrates COVID-19 relief talks Trump says talks on COVID-19 aid are now 'working out' Republicans frustrated by Trump's messages on COVID-19 aid MORE (R-N.Y.), and Siegel is running to unseat Rep. Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulBipartisan action needed to counter Chinese influence Hillicon Valley: House panel says Intelligence Community not equipped to address Chinese threats | House approves bill to send cyber resources to state, local governments House approves legislation to send cybersecurity resources to state, local governments MORE (R-Texas).

Also, Hoadley is running to unseat Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonPreventing next pandemic requires new bill's global solutions Hillicon Valley: Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for TikTok | House passes bills to secure energy sector against cyberattacks | Biden campaign urges Facebook to remove Trump posts spreading 'falsehoods' House passes bills to secure energy sector against cyberattacks MORE (R-Mich.), Oliver is running to unseat Rep. Roger Williams John (Roger) Roger WilliamsThe Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Yoho apologizes for accosting AOC Ocasio-Cortez accosted by GOP lawmaker over remarks: 'That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me' Cook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats MORE (R-Texas), Keith is running to unseat Rep. Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastSen. Rand Paul says he and his wife were 'attacked by an angry mob' after Trump speech Florida Republican apologizes after Facebook posts about sex, rape uncovered Most Black women since 2004 running for office this year MORE (R-Fla.) and Valenzuela is running to flip retiring Rep. Kenny Marchant Kenny Ewell MarchantHouse Ethics panel recommends ,000 fine for Rep. Schweikert's campaign finance violations Candace Valenzuela wins Texas runoff to replace retiring Rep. Marchant Ethics Committee reviewing Rep. Sanford Bishop's campaign spending MORE’s (R-Texas) open seat.