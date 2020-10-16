Trump on if Biden wins: 'Maybe I'll have to leave the country'

President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE joked that he would “have to leave the country” if he loses the upcoming presidential election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden's dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE.

“I will deliver optimism, opportunity and hope, and that’s what we’re doing, and this is why we have this kind of spirit, and I hate to say it because I don’t want to insult Georgia, but it’s this way all over our country,” Trump told a cheering crowd at a campaign event in Macon, Ga. on Friday, later mocking the social distancing and mask and face coverings at Biden’s campaign events.

Trump added: “I shouldn’t joke because you know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I’m going to say ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not going to feel so good.

“Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.” Trump added.

Trump says he may leave the US if Biden wins. pic.twitter.com/XmbtYpNDoh — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 17, 2020

The anti-Trump GOP group The Lincoln Project quickly jabbed the president over his comment.

Trump told a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in North Carolina last month that "If I lose to him, I don't know what I'm going to do. I will never speak to you again.”

Biden's campaign featured the president's comments in its own video on social media.

I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/TuRZXPE5xK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

Trump also joked in 2016 that if he lost the Republican nomination for president, he would not remain in the public eye.

"I'm not sure you're ever going to see me there. I don't think I'm going to lose, but if I do, I don't think you're ever going to see me again, folks. I think I'll go to Turnberry and play golf or something," he said at the time.