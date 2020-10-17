Harris to return to campaign trail Monday for first time since aide tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia senator mocks Harris's name before Trump rally: 'Kamala-mala-mala, I don't know' OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA may violate courts with new rule extending life of unlined coal ash ponds | Trump reverses course, approving assistance for California wildfires | Climate change, national security among topics for final Trump-Biden debate Romney slams Trump for refusing to denounce QAnon on national television MORE will hit the campaign trail Monday for the first time since her travel was suspended this week after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus.

The campaign said Harris will travel to Orlando and Jacksonville, Fla., for the first day of in-person early voting in the Sunshine State, a crucial battleground where polls show a neck-and-neck race in the final sprint to Election Day.

Harris will be holding her first in-person campaign event since two staffers on Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump jokes he'll 'find a way' to fire Gov. DeSantis if he loses Florida Biden hits Trump's response to attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor: 'What the hell is wrong with this guy?' Trump on if Biden wins: 'Maybe I'll have to leave the country' MORE’s presidential campaign, including Harris’s communications director, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said Thursday neither of the infected individuals were in close contact, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with Harris or Biden, but that Harris’s travel would be canceled through Sunday out of an abundance of caution.

“Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time,” O’Malley Dillon said in a statement Thursday morning.

O’Malley Dillon also credited the campaign’s “rigorous protocols and testing” for catching the positive tests.

The Biden campaign has sought to pose a stark contrast with President Trump Donald John TrumpMichigan court overturns absentee ballot extension Trump jokes he'll 'find a way' to fire Gov. DeSantis if he loses Florida Biden hits Trump's response to attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor: 'What the hell is wrong with this guy?' MORE over their handling of the virus, ensuring that staffers and Biden and Harris wear masks when around other people and hitting Trump over his lax stance on face coverings and handling of the virus overall.

Harris last underwent PCR testing for the coronavirus Friday. The virus was not detected.