Bloomberg launches $2.4 million ad campaign appealing to Latino voters

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and the Latino Victory Fund are launching a $2.4 million digital ad campaign Thursday aimed at encouraging Latino voters in Florida to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump jokes he'll 'find a way' to fire Gov. DeSantis if he loses Florida Biden hits Trump's response to attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor: 'What the hell is wrong with this guy?' Trump on if Biden wins: 'Maybe I'll have to leave the country' MORE.

The ad campaign's mission is to engage Hispanic voters through "a culturally competent multi-platform media strategy — reaching voters where they spend their time and get their information," according to a press release on Bloomberg's website.

The campaign comes just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Latinos, a critical voting bloc in the battleground state, will have an impact on which candidate will snag 29 electoral votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Voter turnout among Latinos in Florida could mean the difference for a Biden-Harris win in Florida," Bloomberg said in a statement.

The Latino Victory Fund, a progressive PAC, said its goal with the campaign is to ensure all Latino voters have either registered to vote by mail or know when and where they will cast their vote on Election Day.

The newest seven-figure ad buy comes after Bloomberg donated a whopping $40 million last month for an ad buy in the Sunshine State seeking to bolster the former vice president's presidential bid.

The former mayor and Democratic presidential candidate also gave $4 million to three PACs for canvassing purposes in Florida, targeting minority and "underrepresented" groups, Politico reported.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMichigan court overturns absentee ballot extension Trump jokes he'll 'find a way' to fire Gov. DeSantis if he loses Florida Biden hits Trump's response to attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor: 'What the hell is wrong with this guy?' MORE and Biden are running a tight race in Florida, with recent polls showing them running neck and neck in the Sunshine State. A recent Hill/HarrisX poll found that both Biden and Trump garnered 48 percent of voters' support in Florida, with 4 percent of likely voters still undecided.