Puerto Rican newspaper picks Biden in first presidential endorsement

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenConservatives seize on New York Post story to push Section 230 reform Trump wishes Harris 'the best' after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Pennsylvania rejects 372K mail-in ballot applications following primary confusion: report MORE notched the first presidential endorsement from El Nuevo Día, the largest circulated Puerto Rican newspaper, as he courts Latino voters ahead of the election.

The former vice president's campaign announced the endorsement early Sunday, pointing to a newly published editorial from the newspaper, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The editorial, titled “Joe Biden’s plan for Puerto Rico,” initially accuses the Trump administration of having “shown an overwhelming amount of inattention, disdain and prejudice against our people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump Donald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces 'encouraging news on testing' for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of 'Fortunate Son' MORE charged at the dignity of Puerto Ricans, to the extreme of throwing paper towel rolls when he visited the island while our people still suffered the worst horrors of the hurricane's aftermath. He has suggested exchanging our island for Greenland, as if both were merchandise and we had little value,” the editorial states.

“These acts show his disassociation from the great Puerto Rican contributions to democracy and world peace, as well as to the society and economy of the United States,” it continues.

The editorial then goes on to tout Biden’s plan for the island, including “the creation of a federal work group to deal with the island’s issues in a coordinated way” and consideration for “accelerating access to federal funds already appropriated for local reconstruction.”

“Biden has promised to give Puerto Rico the same eligibility to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that the states enjoy today. This would represent approximately an additional $700 million annually, on top of the funds received for the Nutritional Assistance Program (PAN, for its Spanish acronym),” the editorial continues.

The newspaper acknowledges that the former vice president is “not a perfect candidate” and that Biden's plan for the island nation do “not solve all the problems Puerto Rico faces.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“For example, it does not provide specific maps for economic development needed to strengthen the island’s competitive position through manufacturing activity that has been proposed to revitalize the island. It does not specify a solution for the local government’s debt problem without damaging essential services such as pensions,” the editorial states.

However, in urging Puerto Ricans on the mainland to vote for the former vice president, the editorial touts Biden’s “attributes to unite the willpower of many and throw away the rhetoric of violence that is creating so much division in the United States.”

“We need a President for all, someone who believes in inclusion, who respects diversity and treats each of us as equals, regardless of color, language or accent when speaking. A President that represents the Constitution, rescuing from oblivion the fundamental principle that all American citizens are covered by a Bill of Rights that protects all our liberties, as well as our right to have our own opinion and differ without fear of being attacked or ridiculed,” the editorial continues.

“Historic moments such as this require historic decisions. By endorsing Biden´s Plan for Puerto Rico, El Nuevo Día confirms it is on the side of the advancement of our most sacred democratic values, including the respect for human dignity, regardless of race, creed and economic condition,” the piece continues.

“A vote of Puerto Ricans living in the United States for Biden’s Plan for Puerto Rico is also a vote to stop the politics of hate, division and chaos that President Trump and a significant part of the Republican Party have supported,” it adds.

Last week, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and the Latino Victory Fund announced a $2.4 million digital ad campaign aimed at encouraging Latino voters in Florida to vote for Biden. The critical voting bloc in the battleground state, will have an impact on which candidate will snag 29 electoral votes in the battleground state..