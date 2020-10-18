Biden: Trump 'continues to lie to us' about coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenConservatives seize on New York Post story to push Section 230 reform Trump wishes Harris 'the best' after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Pennsylvania rejects 372K mail-in ballot applications following primary confusion: report MORE on Sunday slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces 'encouraging news on testing' for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of 'Fortunate Son' MORE for continuing to "lie about the circumstances" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden reportedly hammered Trump during a rally in North Carolina for comments the president has made claiming that the U.S. is turning the corner and getting past the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Most states in the U.S. are seeing rates of COVID-19 infections rise.

"The other night, Trump said in one of his rallies, 'we’ve turned the corner,'" Biden said, according to NBC News. "Turn the corner? Things are getting worse. He continues to lie to us about the circumstances."

Trump has made such remarks on numerous occasions, including just a day ago in Janesville, Wis., where he claimed that a vaccine would be on the market shortly.

"We are rounding the corner," Trump said Saturday. "The vaccines are unbelievable. Except for a little politics. We have unbelievable vaccines coming out real soon. And the therapeutics [treatments] are unbelievable."

In September, the president made similar remarks during a Florida rally in Jacksonville, telling a crowd: “We’re rounding the turn. Under my leadership, prosperity will surge."

The U.S. now has confirmed more than 8 million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the year, a number that far exceeds all other countries' reported totals. Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and experts warn that the country faces a new wave of cases as the winter flu season begins.