Veterans launch pro-law enforcement super PAC with battlegrounds ad buys

A group of military and police veterans has launched a new nonprofit group and super PAC that is up with ads in four battleground states to support law enforcement officials amid nationwide protests over policing and race.

The nonprofit arm of Fight For Our Heroes will engage in advocacy on behalf of issues important to first responders, while the super PAC will back pro-law enforcement candidates across the country.

The group has a seven-figure budget this year and has its first digital ads running in Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The first ad features video of the two police officers who were ambushed and shot in their idling vehicle in Los Angeles in September. The ad also splices in video of Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarKamala Harris and the stereotypes we place on Black women Pocan won't seek another term as Progressive Caucus co-chair Is Trump a better choice for Jewish voters than Biden? MORE (D-Minn.) telling protesters, “We need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.”

“They protect and serve. They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” the narrator states. “But today America’s police are attacked, terrorized and assaulted. Shot in the head while onlookers laugh. And radical politicians call for defunding. Our police deserve better. They’ve always had our back. Now it’s our turn.”

The second ad begins with images of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, before cutting to video of protesters attacking police officers and holding signs that say “Defund the Police.”

“We can never forget the images of first responders running toward the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11 or the 412 who never came out,” the narrator says. “Their courage, their service, their powerful American spirit lives on. Today, men and women just like them continue to run to danger to protect and serve us all. But today these American heroes are under attack. They’ve always had our back. We need to have their backs now.”

The group was launched by Don Bolduc, a former special forces commander in Afghanistan and GOP candidate for Senate in New Hampshire; Mark Geist, who fought against the militants who attacked the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012; Maryland police officer Steve Moyer; Virginia state Sen. Bryce Reeves (R); and Rob Pride, a veteran police officer from Colorado.