Trump tells campaign staffers to ignore reports about race: 'We're going to win'

President Trump Donald John TrumpPolice say man dangling off Trump Tower Chicago demanding to speak with Trump Fauci says he was 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event Biden: Trump 'continues to lie to us' about coronavirus MORE told campaign staffers on Monday that his reelection bid is in its best position of the 2020 race, adding that he expects to win in November.

The president said during a call that his campaign is in as good a position today as his 2016 campaign was on Election Day, and vowed to continue holding campaign events across the country as the election cycle enters the home stretch.

"We’re going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago," the president said. "If [we] had the election today, I think we'd win."

“Today is the best single day that I’ve felt on either campaign," he added.

Trump also slammed members of the press, many of whom were listening in on the call, for a barrage of "negative" stories about his campaign and presidency. He also said that they are working in concert with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump 'continues to lie to us' about coronavirus Rally crowd chants 'lock him up' as Trump calls Biden family 'a criminal enterprise' Undecided voters in Arizona wary of Trump, crave stability MORE's campaign.

His remarks come as most national polling shows him trailing the former vice president by significant margins, while polling of crucial battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin show Biden ahead of the incumbent.

Trump has held numerous campaign rallies in key states such as Nevada and Georgia in recent days and hit Biden on Monday's call for holding smaller-scale and sometimes virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sleepy Joe Biden can do a few circles, and then leave," the president said. "And then he goes back home and sleeps all day."

The Biden campaign defended the former vice president's precautions and slammed the president in a statement to The Hill.

"Trump's pandemic response continues to fail American families and he's in overdrive trying to dismantle life-saving protections for people with preexisting conditions — yet the president is knowingly endangering his own supporters out of insecurity and vanity. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is keeping these communities fighting the virus safe and living his mantra that 'the presidency is the duty to care,'" said spokesman Andrew Bates.