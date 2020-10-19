Melania Trump to appear at Pennsylvania rally

First lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpFauci says he was 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event Melania Trump slams 'salacious gossip' by ex-adviser who wrote tell-all book Ted Cruz won't wear mask to speak to reporters at Capitol MORE is scheduled to appear at a rally in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

This will be her first appearance at a rally for her husband in more than a year and her first public appearance since contracting the coronavirus.

The first lady has largely stayed off the campaign trail even as President Trump Donald John TrumpPolice say man dangling off Trump Tower Chicago demanding to speak with Trump Fauci says he was 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event Biden: Trump 'continues to lie to us' about coronavirus MORE’s other family members have been making multiple appearances on behalf of his reelection campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first lady initially made several appearances at fundraising events for the president’s campaign last spring, but she has made no virtual appearances since the coronavirus pandemic began. Trump has largely been averse to virtual events, unlike his opponent Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump 'continues to lie to us' about coronavirus Rally crowd chants 'lock him up' as Trump calls Biden family 'a criminal enterprise' Undecided voters in Arizona wary of Trump, crave stability MORE.

The Trumps announced they had both come down with the coronavirus at the beginning of the month. The president was hospitalized for a weekend, while the first lady was said to have had a more mild case of the disease.

Trump has ramped up his campaign events in the last week.