Rally crowd chants 'Superman' after Trump talks coronavirus recovery

The crowd at a Trump campaign rally in Arizona erupted into chants of "Superman" on Monday after President Trump Donald John TrumpPolice say man dangling off Trump Tower Chicago demanding to speak with Trump Fauci says he was 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event Biden: Trump 'continues to lie to us' about coronavirus MORE recounted feeling like the superhero upon recovering from his coronavirus diagnosis.



"People are pandemic'd-out. You know that? They're pandemic'd-out. That's why it's so great what your governor has done. He's opened up your state," Trump said at the rally. "I'm here. And now I'm immune. I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman. I'm immune."

Trump then went on to discuss his coronavirus diagnosis and recovery.

His doctors have said he was given a steroid, an antiviral drug and an experimental antibody therapy during his treatment for the highly infectious disease.

"I woke up and I felt good. I said 'get me out of here.' Boom. Superman," Trump said before the crowd started chanting: "Su-per-man, Su-per-man."

Trump rally crowd chants "Superman! Superman! Superman! Superman!" for him. pic.twitter.com/w428ctHrOF — The Hill (@thehill) October 19, 2020

Trump has repeatedly said at recent rallies he felt like Superman after recovering from COVID-19, but Monday marked the first time such a chant erupted for the president. The crowd also chanted "USA" at the Monday rally and "we love you," to which Trump responded: "don't make me cry."

It was reported earlier this month that Trump wanted to leave the hospital after his treatment and rip open his shirt to reveal a Superman shirt. Trump reportedly described the move as a symbol of strength and discussed it on multiple phone calls, but ultimately decided against it.