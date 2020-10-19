Florida breaks first-day early voting record with 350K ballots cast

At least 350,000 ballots were cast in Florida during the first day of early voting there Monday, shattering the states in-person opening day record, according to Politico.

Vote-by-mail in the state has already seen massive turnout, with more than 2.5 million ballots collected heading into the first day of early voting. That's more than 20 percent of the total voter turnout the Sunshine State saw in 2016.

Monday's early voting saw long lines as voters showed up to cast their ballots, with some reportedly treated to pizza from singer Ariana Grande.

The new record adds to a number of states seeing high turnout this year, especially in swing states that could determine the winner between President Trump Donald John TrumpPolice say man dangling off Trump Tower Chicago demanding to speak with Trump Fauci says he was 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event Biden: Trump 'continues to lie to us' about coronavirus MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump 'continues to lie to us' about coronavirus Rally crowd chants 'lock him up' as Trump calls Biden family 'a criminal enterprise' Undecided voters in Arizona wary of Trump, crave stability MORE.

More than 22 million ballots have already been cast this year, according to CNN.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more Americans are choosing to vote by mail than ever before, even though Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly made disparaging comments about the voting method.

Alabama reported breaking its absentee voting record, and Georgia also set a record on its first day of early voting.

Colorado also said it set a "bonkers" 2,400 percent increase in early voting.