50 former intelligence officials warn NY Post story sounds like Russian disinformation

Over 50 former intelligence officials said emails alleged to have been found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden show signs of a Russian disinformation operation.

Several of the signers have endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter Trump narrows Biden's lead in Pennsylvania: poll Florida breaks first-day early voting record with 350K ballots cast MORE, according to Politico, which first reported the letter. The letter states that its signers do not have new information about the emails and their authenticity.

“We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump Donald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: 'The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it' Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiRatcliffe, Schiff battle over Biden emails, politicized intelligence Hunter Biden's laptop: A Russian trick, a hack-job — or just what it looks like? Juan Williams: Trump's search for dirt falls flat MORE, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement — just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case,” the letter, released Monday, states.

“If we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this,” the signers added.

The letter is signed by both former Trump administration and former Obama administration officials, including former CIA directors John Brennan John Owen BrennanNot treason, not a crime — but definitely a gross abuse of power Trump fires off dozens of tweets while recuperating at White House Journalism or partisanship? The media's mistakes of 2016 continue in 2020 MORE, who served under Obama and has battled with President Trump, and Leon Panetta, who also served under Obama.

Former National Counterterrorism Center acting director Russ Travers, who served under Trump, and former National Security Agency general counsel Glenn Gerstell, who served in that roll from 2015 to 2020 under Obama and Trump.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeHillicon Valley: DOJ accuses Russian hackers of targeting 2018 Olympics, French elections | Federal commission issues recommendations for securing critical tech against Chinese threats | House Democrats slam FCC over 'blatant attempt to help' Trump Ratcliffe, Schiff battle over Biden emails, politicized intelligence Juan Williams: Trump's search for dirt falls flat MORE said Monday the DNI’s office does not consider the contents of the laptop “part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” but the FBI is reportedly investigating the possibility.

While the New York Post has stood by its initial reporting of the emails, a New York Times story published Sunday said several Post reporters were concerned about the accuracy of the story and did not want their bylines on it.

Giuliani suggested he took the material to the Post because other outlets wanted to verify its authenticity, telling the Times “either nobody else would take it, or if they took it, they would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out.”