Biden leads Trump by 9 points nationally: poll

Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump by 9 points nationally, according to a new poll.

The latest New York Times-Siena College survey finds Biden at 50 percent and Trump at 41. Biden led the same poll from September by 8 points.

The Democratic nominee is benefitting from a massive gender gap. Biden leads by 23 points among women, while Trump leads by 6 points among men.

The economy, which has long been a strength for Trump, is now a split issue, with 48 percent saying the president is the better leader and 47 percent saying Biden. Biden leads by 19 points on who would better unify the country, by 12 points on who would better manage the coronavirus, and by 6 points on law and order.

Biden has a 28 point advantage among the youngest group of voters and a 10 point advantage among the oldest. He also leads by 8 points among voters aged 30 to 44 and by 3 points among voters aged 45 to 64.

The president has a 6 point advantage among white people, while Biden leads by 44 points among nonwhites. The president holds a 23 point lead among white people without a college degree, which is less than his margin of 37 points over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLate night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study 10 steps toward better presidential debating Continuity is (mostly) on the menu for government contracting in the next administration MORE in 2016.

The New York Times-Siena College poll of 987 likely voters was conducted between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18 and has a 3.4 percentage point margin of error.