Retired Navy admiral behind bin Laden raid says he voted for Biden

William McRaven, the retired Navy admiral who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter Trump narrows Biden's lead in Pennsylvania: poll Florida breaks first-day early voting record with 350K ballots cast MORE in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

McRaven, who served as commander of U.S. Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014, wrote that he has already voted for Biden in Texas, where early voting began last week.

McRaven describes himself in the op-ed as “pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, small-government, strong-defense and a national-anthem-standing conservative.”

However, he wrote, “I also believe that black lives matter, that the Dreamers deserve a path to citizenship, that diversity and inclusion are essential to our national success, that education is the great equalizer, that climate change is real and that the First Amendment is the cornerstone of our democracy.”

“We need a president who understands the importance of American leadership, at home and abroad. We need a leader of integrity whose decency and sense of respect reflects the values we expect from our president. We need a president for all Americans, not just half of America,” McRaven wrote.

The retired admiral has been critical of President Trump Donald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: 'The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it' Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE in the past. In 2018, he wrote that Trump has "embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation."

Trump, when when asked about the comments during an interview, dismissed McRaven as a “Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLate night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study 10 steps toward better presidential debating Continuity is (mostly) on the menu for government contracting in the next administration MORE fan” and questioned why bin Laden had not been killed earlier.

In response, McRaven said "I did not back Hillary Clinton or anyone else."

In October 2019, McRaven published a New York Times op-ed saying the American republic was “under attack” from the president. And this February, he condemned Trump for dismissing acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire Joseph MaguireCongressional Democrats request FBI briefing on foreign election interference efforts Wells Fargo told employees to delete TikTok from work phones Hillicon Valley: Pompeo floats TikTok ban | Civil rights groups slam Facebook after call | Election security funding included in proposal MORE for briefing congressional leaders about foreign election interference.