Obama urges voters to back Graham challenger in South Carolina

Former President Obama urged South Carolina voters to throw their support behind Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison in his bid to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP blocks Schumer effort to adjourn Senate until after election Biden and Schumer face battles with left if Democrats win big Push to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw MORE (R-S.C.) in a campaign ad released Monday.

“Hey, South Carolina. If you want a senator who will fight for criminal justice reform, lower college costs and make health care affordable, you’ve got to vote for my friend Jaime Harrison,” Obama said in the 30-second-long video tweeted by Harrison.

“This year, you can vote early, or you can vote on Election Day, November 3,” the former president continued. “Early voting is happening right now. Go to iwillvote.com to find your early vote location. Make your plan and vote for Jaime today.”

Obama has issued similar calls for voters across the country to cast their ballots early in support of Democratic candidates, including in a Democratic National Committee ad released last week in which he argued that next month’s general election results are “going to be close.”

He is also expected to hit the campaign trail in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter Trump narrows Biden's lead in Pennsylvania: poll Florida breaks first-day early voting record with 350K ballots cast MORE, his former vice president, in the final weeks before Election Day, including in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Harrison poses a surprising threat to Graham in South Carolina, a deeply conservative state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in more than two decades.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released last week placed Graham at a 6 percentage point lead over Harrison, not far outside the poll's 4.5 percentage point margin of error.

Earlier this month, Harrison’s campaign reported that it had raised a record $57 million in the third quarter this year, and the Cook Political Report moved the Senate race from "lean Republican" to a "toss up."

The Times/Siena College survey also polled likely voters on the presidential race, with President Trump Donald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: 'The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it' Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE getting 49 percent support compared to 41 percent for Biden. Trump won the state by 14 points in 2016 against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLate night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study 10 steps toward better presidential debating Continuity is (mostly) on the menu for government contracting in the next administration MORE.

In 1976, former President Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterPoll: Graham leads Harrison by 6 points in SC Senate race Biden leads Trump by double digits: poll Donald Trump is a (tax) loser, just like a lot of other people MORE was the last Democratic presidential nominee to win South Carolina.