Utah governor candidates release ads together calling for civility

The opposing candidates in Utah's gubernatorial race released joint ads on Tuesday calling for voters to embrace civility and decide November's elections without violence or animosity toward their political adversaries.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) and law professor Chris Peterson (D) appeared in a pair of short videos posted online by both candidates, asking viewers together to "show the country that there's a better way."

"We can debate issues without degrading each other's character," Peterson says.

"We can disagree without hating each other," adds Cox.

I’m not sure this has ever been done before...but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent @PetersonUtah and I decided to try something different. We can disagree without hating each other. Let’s make Utah an example to the nation. #StandUnited #utpol pic.twitter.com/Tkr2sDCYTB — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 20, 2020

Cox thanked Peterson in a tweet for "his willingness to record these PSA’s with me."

"No matter who wins the presidential election, we must all commit to a peaceful transfer of power and working together. So please vote and then let’s #standunited for a better America," the lieutenant governor added.

The two men are running in the race for Utah's governorship following incumbent Gov. Gary Herbert's (R) announcement last year that he would not seek reelection; Herbert has endorsed Cox.

A survey from Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics earlier this month found Cox with a more than 20-point lead over his Democratic opponent. Utah has not had a Democratic governor since 1985.