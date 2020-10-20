Brazil's Bolsonaro endorses Trump for second term

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorsed President Trump Donald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: 'The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it' Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE for a second term on Tuesday, becoming the latest international leader to lend their support for the president.

“God willing I will be able to attend” Trump’s second inauguration, Bolsonaro said, according to Politico. He added that he won't "interfere" in the election but "it is from the heart."

The endorsement came after U.S. and Brazilian officials signed a new protocol on Trade Rules and Transparency on Tuesday in Brazil to update the 2011 Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation. The new protocol addresses customs administration, trade facilitation, good regulatory practices and anti corruption.

Bolsonaro is the latest foreign leader to endorse Trump for a second term. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte have also endorsed the president.

First elected in 2018, Bolsonaro has often been referred to as Brazil’s version of Trump, as they both have up-ended domestic and international norms during their respective presidencies. Bolsonaro earned the nickname “Trump of the Tropics” when he ran a populist, right-wing campaign.

More recently, both have expressed skepticism about scientific expertise during the coronavirus pandemic. Both Brazil and the U.S. are among the countries with the highest mortality rates.

Both leaders have also tested positive for COVID-19 — Bolsonaro in July, and Trump earlier this month.

Bolsonaro had previously had a coronavirus scare in March when he was tested after he visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. That test came back negative.