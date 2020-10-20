Democratic Senate campaign arm outraises GOP counterpart in September

The Democratic Senate campaign arm out-raised its Republican counterpart by about $17 million in September as the party looks to flip the upper chamber next month.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised nearly $43.7 million in September, nearly doubling its previous monthly fundraising record. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) reported raising $32.7 million, which included a $6 million loan.

Overall, the DSCC raised $83.8 million in the third quarter of the year, compared with about $66.7 million for the NRSC.

Heading into October, the DSCC had about $30 million cash on hand, while the NRSC had about $22.6 million in the bank.

“The grassroots community’s support for our mission to flip the Senate has given us clear momentum in the home stretch, but our work is far from over and we must all double down in these final weeks through Election Day,” said DSCC Chair Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoHillicon Valley: DOJ proposes tech liability shield reform to Congress | Treasury sanctions individuals, groups tied to Russian malign influence activities | House Republican introduces bill to set standards for self-driving cars Senators introduce bipartisan bill to mandate digital apps disclose country of origin Democratic Senate campaign arm raised nearly M in August MORE. "Democrats are in a strong position to win close races across the country, and we remain laser-focused on investing these critical resources into taking back the majority in November.”

The DSCC’s hefty haul will give it the opportunity to possibly spend even more to boost candidates in the final sprint to Election Day, with the group noting it has ramped up investments in Iowa, Montana and North Carolina this fall.

The campaign arm has also made seven-figure ad buys in South Carolina and Texas, states with Senate races that had previously not been competitive.

Democratic Senate candidates themselves have already emerged as fundraising powerhouses this cycle, with several raising tens of millions of dollars in some of the tightest races in the country.

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP blocks Schumer effort to adjourn Senate until after election Biden and Schumer face battles with left if Democrats win big Push to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw MORE (R-S.C.), shattered records with his $57 million fundraising total in the third quarter of the year. Maine Democrat Sara Gideon posted a $39.4 million haul in the same period, and Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly raised $38.7 million, while several others raised over $20 million from July to September.

Republicans and Democrats are locked in a tight battle for control of the Senate, with Democrats needing to gain a net of three or four seats to gain control of the chamber depending on who wins the White House.

Republicans are confident they will be able to unseat Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D), their top flip opportunity, but the GOP is defending seats in a number of competitive states, including Arizona, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Iowa, Montana, Georgia and South Carolina.